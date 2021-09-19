Education notebook

Exempt in district claims, state says

Arkansas and all of its divisions are exempt from any further claims in the ongoing Pulaski County school desegregation lawsuit, the state attorney general's office told a federal judge last week.

State attorneys were responding to a motion made earlier this month by the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District that asked for the judge's help in acquiring state funds for the court-ordered replacement of Murrell Taylor and Bayou Meto elementary schools.

The Jacksonville district is alleging that the state's stand against funding to the levels desired by the district "has exacerbated one of the remaining vestiges of segregation in this case by refusing to partner with JNPSD to remedy the unequal facilities in the District."

The district is seeking court permission to file "a third-party complaint" against the Arkansas education secretary, who is Johnny Key, and the director of the state Division of Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation, who is Tim Cain.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Assistant Attorney General Kat Hodge-Guest argued to the judge that state obligations in the lawsuit were "forever ceased" as the result of a 2013 settlement agreement in the lawsuit.

"It is JNPSD's obligation to exercise its best judgment and manage its resources in the manner best suited to meet its desegregation obligations," the state attorneys wrote.

"The State has no federal obligation to treat JNPSD more favorably than other districts seeking Partnership Program funding and support," they wrote. "In fact, the State has provided substantial support to JNPSD since its detachment [to become an independent district], including state financial participation at a total cost of $43 million dollars for school facility projects," they wrote.

Chief U.S District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., is the presiding judge in the lawsuit.

History teacher gets recognition

Kristy Brasfield, a teacher at Joe T. Robinson High School in the Pulaski County Special School District, has been named the 2021 Arkansas History Teacher of the Year by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

The institute, which provides educational programs and resources that focus on the knowledge and understanding of American history, annually recognizes one kindergarten-through-12th-grade teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools and U.S. territories. The 2021 National History Teacher of the Year will be named this fall.

Brasfield teaches U.S. History and English IV, and previously taught Advanced Placement and Pre-AP History in the Blytheville School District for eight years.

She serves on the Arkansas Council for the Social Studies Board, the Rho Kappa Advisory Council, and the National Constitution Center's Teacher Advisory Council.

She has a bachelor's degree in social science education, a master's in education theory and practice, and an education specialist credential -- all from Arkansas State University. She is writing a dissertation for a doctorate in education from ASU.

In addition to Brasfield receiving a $1,000 award, her school will receive a core archive of American history books and Gilder Lehrman educational materials.

Students, parents, colleagues and supervisors may nominate teachers for the 2022 award now at this website: https://bit.ly/2XsbEbp. The deadline for nominations is March 30.

State looking for tutoring prospects

The formation of the Arkansas Tutoring Corps is underway.

The purpose of the program is to build a system for recruiting and training tutors who can work with students in the different geographic areas of the state, as well as to connect the tutors with schools and organizations in need of tutors.

The program is seeking tutors from the ranks of students in educator preparation college programs, retired educators, current teachers and community members.

Tutors will be compensated for their time in training and support.

Tutoring applicants will be required to pass child maltreatment and background checks. Training will be provided in literacy, math, building positive relationships with students and families, classroom/behavior management, and meeting the social and emotional needs of learners.

More information about the program is at: https://bit.ly/2XuC5A3.