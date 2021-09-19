FYI: Crystal Bridges wraps up anniversary exhibit

Sept. 19 (Sunday)

Garden Party -- With artmaking, nature activities, refreshments by Eleven and local food trucks, live music on the trails, and more, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- With David Starr, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Avenue Q" -- A musical story of some very familiar puppets in some very adult situations, 2 p.m. Sept. 19; 8 p.m. Sept. 23-25, 2 p.m. Sept. 26, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. Tickets start at $25. 631-8988 or arkansaspublic theatre.org. This production contains adult language and situations and is not recommended for children under the age of 17.

Sept. 20 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Crystal Bridges at 10," 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Film Club -- 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library via Zoom. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Walk and Talk -- Japanese Woodblock Print Exhibit, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Meditation & Mindfulness -- With instructor Kalah Domer, 6:30 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sept. 21 (Tuesday)

We Know Whodunit Book Club -- "The Sanatorium" by Sarah Pearse, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Manit Day Panel Discussion -- With Marshallese community members in partnership with Marshallese Educational Initiative, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Virtual Trivia Night -- 7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

"All Quiet on the Western Front" -- With the Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra, 7 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. Free; tickets required. www.facebook.com/events/1968954133253821/

Sept. 22 (Wednesday)

Exhibition Tour -- "Crystal Bridges at 10," 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sept. 23 (Thursday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

English for Your Day to Day -- With Ozark Literacy Council, 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Virtual Educator Speaker Series -- With artist Carl Joe Williams and educators Rashid Duroseau and Brian Duran, 5:30-7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pajama Story Time -- 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Van Cliburn Concert Series -- Elio Villafranca, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10-$45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Clue" -- Murder, mayhem and madcap fun based on the popular board game, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23-25; 2 p.m. Sept. 26; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29- Oct. 2, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith. $12. 783-2966.

Sept. 24 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sept. 25 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- Jugglology, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Crystal Bridges at 10," 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sept. 26 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage -- Dandelion Heart, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Virtual Closing Talk -- "Crystal Bridges at 10," 3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

On Show

Prairie Grove Heritage Museum -- 9 a.m.-noon every Saturday, 311 E. Buchanan St. in Prairie Grove. Free, but donations are welcome. Email prairiegrovehistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

Terra Studios Grand Reopening -- Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, Terra Studios, 12103 Hazel Valley Road in Fayetteville. Free. 643-3185 or terrastudios.com. Masks required.

"Creativity Cubed" -- What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

"Coach Blackie Bond: Rogers High School Football Legend" -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Sept. 25, Rogers Historical Museum at the Hailey Building, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Light of Freedom" -- A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty's iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.

"Selections From the Permanent Collection" -- Through Sept. 26, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Crystal Bridges at 10" -- A celebration of the museum's first decade, through Sept. 26, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"September 11, 2001" -- "The Day That Changed the World," an educational exhibit, daily through Sept. 30, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Intimate Immensity" -- Paintings by Adam Fulwiler and drawings and sculptural objects by Christian Schultz, through Oct. 22, 211 South in Bentonville. Email curator Kellie Lehr at kellie.lehr@gmail.com.

"BRAIN TO BRAIN PAPER PLANE" -- Through Nov. 8, Famous Hardware, 113 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Free. factoryobscura.com/news/downtown-springdale.

"Eureka on Film" -- 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., closed Sunday & Wednesday, through mid-November, Eureka Springs Historical Museum, 95 S. Main St. in Eureka Springs. $5; ages 6 & younger free. 253-9417 or eurekaspringshistoricalmuseum.org.

"Gone Fishing!" -- A new photo exhibit, through Dec. 11, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

North Forest Lights -- Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. $7-$22; kids 6 and younger free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Selena Forever/Siempre Selena" -- Through Jan. 10, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

