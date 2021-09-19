Going public

Beer and ice cream with a historic twist were offered as refreshments Aug. 29 at the Quapaw Quarter Association's appropriately named City Garden: Beer & Ice Cream Family Social. The association's first public event of 2021 was held in the gardens of Curran Hall.

On tap was George Bros. Historic Arkansas Ale from Stone's Throw Brewing, a nod to early Little Rock settlers' German heritage. Ice cream from Loblolly Creamery was made with ingredients that would have been locally available in the mid-1800s.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/919social/]

The event also had activities for children, lemonade, root beer and popcorn. Entertainment was by the Rackensack Folklore Society and Fonky Donkey.

Rounding out the afternoon was a preview of the 2021 Tour of Homes which will take place in the Pettaway neighborhood Oct. 2-3.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins