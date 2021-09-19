High school football rankings

Overall top 10
RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD
1.) Bryant 7A-Central 2-1
COMMENT A close loss to a Texas powerhouse says a lot about how good these
Hornets can be.
2.) Cabot 7A-Central 3-0
COMMENT Panthers holding steady after winning their first three games in very
different ways.
3.) North Little Rock 7A-Central 3-0
COMMENT The confidence of this inexperienced team continues to rise with every
victory.
4.) Conway 7A-Central 2-1
COMMENT ’Cats have three ranked teams looming after this week’s contest with
Southwest.
5.) Bentonville 7A-West 2-1
COMMENT The road to the 7A-West title will ultimately travel through Bentonville
— again.
6.) Pulaski Academy 5A-Central 2-1
COMMENT Bruins should be well rested after getting the week off, set for Chapel
on Friday.
7.) Fort Smith Northside 7A-West 3-0
COMMENT There’s no quit in these Grizzlies, who continue to eat up yards on the
ground at will.
8.) Lake Hamilton 6A-West 3-0
COMMENT A interesting matchup at improved Mountain Home awaits these red-hot
Wolves.
9.) Greenwood 6A-West 2-1
COMMENT ’Dogs get to start 6A-West play with a showdown against Parkview on
Thursday.
10.) Little Rock Christian 5A-Central 4-0
COMMENT Warriors tune up for battle with Maumelle by making short work of Center
Hill.
CLASS 7A
TEAM CONF. REC.
Bryant 7A-Central 2-1
Cabot 7A-Central 3-0
North Little Rock 7A-Central 3-0
Conway 7A-Central 2-1
Bentonville 7A-West 2-1
FS Northside 7A-Central 3-0
CLASS 6A
RK. TEAM CONF. REC.
Lake Hamilton 6A-West 3-0
Greenwood 6A-West 2-1
LR Parkview 6A-West 3-0
El Dorado 6A-East 2-1
Benton 6A-West 2-1
Van Buren 6A-West 3-0
CLASS 5A
RK. TEAM CONF. REC.
Pulaski Academy 5A-Central 2-1
LR Christian 5A-Central 4-0
Harrison 5A-West 3-0
Greenbrier 5A-West 3-0
Vilonia 5A-West 3-0
White Hall 5A-Central 3-1
CLASS 4A
RK. TEAM CONF. REC.
Shiloh Christian 4A-1 2-1
Joe T. Robinson 4A-7 2-1
Warren 4A-8 2-1
Stuttgart 4A-2 2-1
Crossett 4A-8 2-1
Ashdown 4A-7 3-0
CLASS 3A
RK. TEAM CONF. REC.
Prescott 3A-5 3-0
McGehee 3A-6 3-0
Harding Academy 3A-2 3-1
Booneville 3A-4 3-0
Centerpoint 3A-5 3-0
Osceola 3A-3 1-1
CLASS 2A
RK. TEAM CONF. REC.
McCrory 2A-3 3-1
Fordyce 2A-8 2-1
Des Arc 2A-6 3-1
Bigelow 2A-4 3-0
Clarendon 2A-6 2-1
Junction City 2A-8 2-2