High school football rankings

Overall top 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1.) Bryant 7A-Central 2-1

COMMENT A close loss to a Texas powerhouse says a lot about how good these

Hornets can be.

2.) Cabot 7A-Central 3-0

COMMENT Panthers holding steady after winning their first three games in very

different ways.

3.) North Little Rock 7A-Central 3-0

COMMENT The confidence of this inexperienced team continues to rise with every

victory.

4.) Conway 7A-Central 2-1

COMMENT ’Cats have three ranked teams looming after this week’s contest with

Southwest.

5.) Bentonville 7A-West 2-1

COMMENT The road to the 7A-West title will ultimately travel through Bentonville

— again.

6.) Pulaski Academy 5A-Central 2-1

COMMENT Bruins should be well rested after getting the week off, set for Chapel

on Friday.

7.) Fort Smith Northside 7A-West 3-0

COMMENT There’s no quit in these Grizzlies, who continue to eat up yards on the

ground at will.

8.) Lake Hamilton 6A-West 3-0

COMMENT A interesting matchup at improved Mountain Home awaits these red-hot

Wolves.

9.) Greenwood 6A-West 2-1

COMMENT ’Dogs get to start 6A-West play with a showdown against Parkview on

Thursday.

10.) Little Rock Christian 5A-Central 4-0

COMMENT Warriors tune up for battle with Maumelle by making short work of Center

Hill.

CLASS 7A

TEAM CONF. REC.

Bryant 7A-Central 2-1 Cabot 7A-Central 3-0 North Little Rock 7A-Central 3-0 Conway 7A-Central 2-1 Bentonville 7A-West 2-1 FS Northside 7A-Central 3-0

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

Lake Hamilton 6A-West 3-0 Greenwood 6A-West 2-1 LR Parkview 6A-West 3-0 El Dorado 6A-East 2-1 Benton 6A-West 2-1 Van Buren 6A-West 3-0

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

Pulaski Academy 5A-Central 2-1 LR Christian 5A-Central 4-0 Harrison 5A-West 3-0 Greenbrier 5A-West 3-0 Vilonia 5A-West 3-0 White Hall 5A-Central 3-1

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

Shiloh Christian 4A-1 2-1 Joe T. Robinson 4A-7 2-1 Warren 4A-8 2-1 Stuttgart 4A-2 2-1 Crossett 4A-8 2-1 Ashdown 4A-7 3-0

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.

Prescott 3A-5 3-0 McGehee 3A-6 3-0 Harding Academy 3A-2 3-1 Booneville 3A-4 3-0 Centerpoint 3A-5 3-0 Osceola 3A-3 1-1

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAM CONF. REC.