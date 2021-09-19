Happy birthday (Sept. 19): You'll start a new project with high expectations and higher energy, and experience tremendous beginner's luck. It won't take much to convince friends to join your adventurous antics as this solar return amplifies your charm then concentrates it into the twinkle in your eye. Ask, twinkle and receive.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You treat people well, and they usually reciprocate. Even when they don't, as long as you uphold your own standards of character, the interaction is a win for you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're happy with the product of your hard work, yet you know better than to get too comfortable. A brief acknowledgement, then you're off seeking further improvement. This is what gives you the competitive edge.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Today's superpower: Whatever you focus on, you'll fix. So focus on the fix that affects many — the one that will ripple out and correct a whole collection of problems.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): A new friend opens your eyes to another side of life. You'll see options you missed before. You're especially compatible with earth signs: Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You're up to something. You'll talk or write about it, involve others, investigate and pursue. There's a sparkling air of excitement around these ambitions of yours.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You're trying to learn something. The ideal teacher is not the one who is the best at this; you can also rule out anyone who comes by the skill naturally. Seek help from the person who learned it the hard way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You have a knack for meeting the rare, special person who solves the strange problem or embodies traits that don't usually go together in one person. These types are drawn to you for good reason.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): "Look at me" has never been your style, but you stand for justice. This cause calls you to stand out for justice as well. Not all attention is supportive, but you'll gain power with each eyeball you attract.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The blind spots that once held you back will now be your point of focus. You'll clearly see the wrong assumption you made. Your new, more accurate understanding makes the old problem avoidable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Learning gives you a palpable buzz of energy you can store to apply when the opportunity opens. Your craving for knowledge will never be sated, so luckily, there is always more to learn.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Before you rally the troops, establish the point at which all should meet. This could be a location, but it can also be a definition of the problem at hand. To solve the problem, first agree on what the problem is.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You don't have to go too far to explore worlds. Books and the Internet will take you there. However, talking to people in your family, or people in your daily life, will bring a more visceral and immediate experience.

LUNAR PRECOGNITION

Thoughts aren’t the same as facts. In fact, sometimes thoughts are the opposite, serving to add the noise of speculation that makes the truth harder to get to. As the moon swells to tomorrow’s full Pisces status, serenity will involve fewer questions and answers. The resulting mental space makes room for the knowingness of body and soul.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

The full moon gives a message of emotional illumination. Lighting changes perspective; perspective changes what we choose and how we act, which changes destiny. So, make efforts to see things in good light. Coming at things with too much intensity is like looking at them in the harsh glare of the noonday sun. Soften your heart and stay on medium emotional intensity, such as when you’d get in the haze of a new morning, or the golden hour before sunset.

Wednesday brings the equinox and the change of the sun from Virgo to Libra. In these last moments of the season, consider what you’ll take to the next. You hold onto certain things for sentimental reasons. However, there are also things you hold onto for reasons wrongly categorized as “sentimental.” Sentimental items are imbued with meaning and specialness, so by definition, there can be but a limited number of them. If everything is special, nothing is. This week presents opportunities to single in on things we carry around with us, and determine why we still hold the weight and whether we want to continue to do so in the future. Examine old possessions and relationships. Let go of old possessions and make way for the new.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Lovable Jimmy Fallon has traveled a cross section of Hollywood, from “Saturday Night Live”, to feature films, to his own late-night talk show where he racks up the awards. Fallon was born when the sun and Venus were both in the hard-working, ever-young earth sign of Virgo. Fallon’s natal Mercury, Mars, Uranus and Pluto are all in Libra — the sign of harmony, diplomacy, art and collaboration.