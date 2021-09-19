In the House
Arkansas hosted approximately 25 recruits on unofficial visits Saturday afternoon for the Georgia Southern game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Here are some of the notable prospects who attended the game:
PLAYER;HT;WT;HIGH SCHOOL
ATH Jordan Bride;5-11;175;Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton
• Arkansas offered the 2024 prospect on March 16
DL JJ Hollingsworth;6-4;250;Greenland
• Hog commit very active in recruiting for the 2022 class
LB Mani Powell;6-2;230;Fayetteville
• Hard-hitting Hog LB commit
LB Kaden Henley;6-2;225;Shiloh Christian
• Hog pledge had 16 tackles in Friday's game