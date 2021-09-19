In the House

Arkansas hosted approximately 25 recruits on unofficial visits Saturday afternoon for the Georgia Southern game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Here are some of the notable prospects who attended the game:

PLAYER;HT;WT;HIGH SCHOOL

ATH Jordan Bride;5-11;175;Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton

• Arkansas offered the 2024 prospect on March 16

DL JJ Hollingsworth;6-4;250;Greenland

• Hog commit very active in recruiting for the 2022 class

LB Mani Powell;6-2;230;Fayetteville

• Hard-hitting Hog LB commit

LB Kaden Henley;6-2;225;Shiloh Christian

• Hog pledge had 16 tackles in Friday's game