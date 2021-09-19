• Edith Harrington, 98, who was in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps in World War II, led a parade of 100 entries and waved to the crowd from a military jeep as Jefferson City, Mo., celebrated the bicentennial of the Show Me State.

• Santiago Alvarez, 80, who owns 1,200 rental units in South Florida, is facing resistance from some tenants as he tests the boundaries of Gov. Ron DeSantis' covid-19 orders by declaring, "You don't want to get vaccinated? You have to move."

• Cornell Harvey, mayor of Brunswick, Ga., cited the high cost to the city's health insurance program for covering employees who get ill with covid-19 as his city became at least the third in the state to offer $500 incentives for employees to get vaccinated.

• Rickia Young of Philadelphia will get $2 million from the city after police officers smashed the windows of her SUV, yanked her out and beat her when she inadvertently found herself trapped on a police-barricaded street near a protest over a police killing.

• Debbie Dollar, 58, of Columbia, La., was fired as chief civil deputy for the Caldwell Parish sheriff's office after she was arrested, accused of stealing $35,000 from a cash drawer.

• Mike Blakely, 70, former sheriff of Limestone County, Ala., who was convicted of theft and using his office for personal gain, will be allowed to serve his three-year sentence in nearby Franklin County rather than in the jail he once ran.

• Glenn Pair, 35, of Georgia was charged with money laundering and conspiracy to commit $4 million worth of Medicaid fraud in North Carolina, accused of paying people to recruit kids for after-school and mentoring programs run by companies he operated, then having tests run on the kids' urine to receive kickbacks from laboratories, authorities said.

• Michael Dismer, 53, of Rogersville, Mo., was sentenced to five years in prison and must pay $4.3 million in restitution for running a boat-building scheme that defrauded 22 customers from around the world out of more than $4 million.

• Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy, both 21 of Delaware, who ripped apart a Donald Trump poster and yanked away a "Make America Great Again" hat at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, actions captured in a video viewed millions of times, got probation on resulting charges but must attend anger management courses and do 40 hours of community service.