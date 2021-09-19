Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 9-19-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• LA PASADITA MEXICAN STORE, 3801 Camden Road, Ste 13. Date of inspection Sept. 16. Establishment is okay to operate.

• SONIC DRIVE IN, 3410 Camden Road. Date of inspection into complaint Sept. 13. Observation: Observed nonfood contact surfaces unclean and needs to be cleaned.

• THE CAJUN FRIED HOUSE, 3007 S. Olive St. Date of opening inspection Sept. 13. Okay to operate;- permit given.

• GRIDER FIELD RESTAURANT, 709 Hangar Row. Date of inspection Sept. 10. No Certified Food Manager. Left manager with website to obtain CFM.

• SAM'S SOUTHERN EATERY, 1704 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection Sept. 10. Did not find thermometers in all food coolers. Keep them visible at all times. Ice scoop on top of ice machine. Store it in ice bin with handle up or in a clean container. Observation: No sanitizer test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Lights not working properly in walk in cooler. Repair lights.

• SAMS SOUTHERN EATERY, 7003 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection Sept. 10. No violations reported. Follow up assessment regards item #50 only, CFM.

• PINE BLUFF COUNTRY CLUB, 1100 Country Club Lane. Date of inspection Sept. 9. Observed several containers of food held for more than 24 hours in the refrigerators with no date marking. Food prepared and held for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded for a maximum of 7 days. Containers were date marked during inspection. Outside of cooking equipment is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observed dust and debris on ceiling and ceiling vents in kitchen above refrigerators. Ceiling and ceiling vents need to be cleaned.