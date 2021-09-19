Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for 9-19-21

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's office:

James Allen Woodell Jr., 29, and Elizabeth Michelle Watkins, 31, both of Rison, recorded Sept. 14.

Tristan Shavalia Craig, 31, and Ryan Senese Jones, 34, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Sept. 15.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Cassandra Briggs vs. Courtney Kelly, granted Sept. 13.

Tristan Craig vs. Lakonsha Craig, granted Sept. 13.

Ronald Stuckey vs. Laura Stuckey, granted Sept. 14.

Roy Agee vs. Beth Agee, granted Sept. 14.

Michelle Brooks vs. Marquette Brooks, granted Sept. 15.

Bryan K. Stuart vs. Chastity D. Stuart, granted Sept. 15.