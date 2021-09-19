Little River gets fiber optic broadband upgrade $2 million federal grant part of county's coronavirus aid

Little River County will receive $2 million in federal grant money to construct fiber-optic cable lines to support broadband internet infrastructure, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced Thursday.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Recovery Assistance grant, administered by the department's Economic Development Administration, will be matched with $500,000 in local funds, according to a news release.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act provided the Economic Development Administration with $1.5 billion for economic assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus.