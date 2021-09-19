Little Rock notebook

City sets job fair to fill vacancies

Little Rock will hold on-site interviews and accept employment applications Monday from 2-4 p.m. at City Hall.

According to a tweet from the city Friday, Little Rock’s public works, fleet services and parks departments are all hiring.

Sara Lenehan, the city’s finance director, recently told city board members that there were 169 vacant positions authorized in the general fund at the end of the first quarter of 2021, and 248 vacancies when accounting for the street and enterprise funds.

Week to put focus on electric driving

Little Rock will recognize National Drive Electric Week with a Saturday kickoff event at 600 Pleasant Valley Dr. that will feature electric vehicles on display, test-driving opportunities and remarks from Mayor Frank Scott Jr., according to a news release issued Thursday.

Scott will reportedly proclaim Saturday to Oct. 3 as Drive Electric Week in the city.

“We encourage everyone to be conscious of their role in being responsible stewards of the environment, and to that end Little Rock has begun and will continue to add electric vehicles to its inventory as we use sustainable solutions to modernize and upgrade our fleet,” Scott said in a statement included with the release.

Directors to name library appointee

The Little Rock Board of Directors is expected to name a new city appointee to the board of the Central Arkansas Library System this week.

According to a meeting agenda for Tuesday’s formal city board meeting, members will go into executive session to discuss the appointment to the library system’s board as well as an appointment to the city’s Commission on Children, Youth and Families.

Library system board member Susana O’Daniel recently resigned to take a job outside Little Rock after just a few months on the board.