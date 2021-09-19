LPGA returns for NW Arkansas Championship

ROGERS -- Defending champion Austin Ernst will headline a strong field at this week's NW Arkansas LPGA Championship at Pinnacle Country Club.

Last summer Ernst claimed a two-stroke win over Anna Nordqvist, firing a 63 in the final round to lock down the championship and a $345,000 payday.

"We're excited to see Austin back this year," said Annye DeGrand Fox, the vice president of Outlyr, which manages the tournament. "We have five of the top 10 ranked players in the world in the field this year. Seven of our past champions, six current or former Razorbacks and 28 different countries are represented."

This year marks the 15th year for the event to be played in Northwest Arkansas. And unlike the 2020 event, this year's tournament will be a return to more normalcy after no fans were allowed last year.

There will still be covid protocols in place, like limited capacity in the hospitality areas and places where social distancing is not possible, said Fox.

Jay Allen, who has served as the tournament chairman since its beginning in 2007, said even though there were still covid-related restrictions for this week's event, the tournament would look more like those played in pre-covid years

"It's great, especially after last year. That was just bizarre," Allen said. "Having any event without spectators is just bizarre. It's not completely a normal year, but it's a lot closer than it was."

Several non-tournament events that were canceled last year are back for 2021 including the 5K race that benefits Mercy Hospital, and the popular BITE Experience. The 5K race is the only event that will be held off course, taking place at 7:30 a.m. Saturday in downtown Rogers.

The BITE culinary event will be held on the course at 4 locations. The BITE event will require a separate ticket, but that ticket will also allow entry to see the tournament. Ticket prices will range from a $10 daily pass to $15 for a weekly pass, in recognition of the 15th anniversary of the tournament.

The tournament will again have a strong University of Arkansas contingent with six current or former Razorbacks in the field, headlined by Stacy Lewis, who is also a past tournament winner.

Current Razorback Brooke Matthews of Rogers is also in the field after finishing 49th in 2020. Matthews earned her way into the field by winning the collegiate event at The Blessings earlier this year.

"Our mission in Northwest Arkansas is to grow the game of golf and we promised one of our exemption spots to a collegiate player through that event," said Fox. "Brooke won that event individually last year. She swept away the crowd."

Former Razorbacks Gaby Lopez and Maria Fassi are also back as members of the LPGA Tour. Fassi will use this week's event to launch her new foundation, Fassi's Friends.

Although her event is not connected to the NW Arkansas Championship, her ties to the region are well known as she refers to Northwest Arkansas as her second home after a stellar collegiate career at Arkansas.

"The goal of her foundation is to provide opportunities in the game of golf for children with disabilities," said Fox. "She's having an event Wednesday at Top Golf in Rogers, This is not associated with the tournament, but it is taking place during tournament week."

Spectators should not have health concerns as protocols are in place to create as safe an environment as possible, said Fox. In addition, Walmart Health will have a trailer on site to administer vaccines and flu shots.

"Our goal is the make this the safest place possible," she said. "We will be requiring masks on all public shuttles and enclosed places where social distancing is not possible. On the course, there is plenty of space to socially distance."

The popular pro-ams are also back this year with those scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday with both morning and afternoon tee times.