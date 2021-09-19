Man given 30 years in minor’s sex assault

FORT SMITH — A Van Buren man was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release for sexually assaulting a minor.

Jeffrey Callen Gonzagowski Jr., 39, was convicted of one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas.

Gonzagowski took a minor across state lines from Mount Ida to Oklahoma in September 2014, according to the release.

Gonzagowski sexually assaulted the minor, the release states.

He was arrested in December 2020 and pleaded guilty in March 2021.