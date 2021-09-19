• Bruce Springsteen artifacts, including his favorite Fender guitar, a saxophone played by the late Clarence Clemons, stage outfits and a ticket-booth stage prop from the "Tunnel of Love" tour are going on display in an interactive exhibit. The Grammy Museum announced last week that Bruce Springsteen Live! will open at the Grammy Museum Experience in the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Oct. 1. and run through March, then head to the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. It'll also feature interviews and performance footage of Springsteen and the E Street Band, and a kiosk will let visitors view Springsteen's handwritten set lists and choose their own encores to weigh against the originals. "As we reopen the doors to our museum ... it only seemed fitting that we would look to 'The Boss' to lead the way," said Mark Conklin, the venue's director of artist relations and programming. "No musical artist has captured the spirit and resiliency of New Jerseyans in song better than Bruce Springsteen, so we couldn't imagine a more appropriate exhibit at this moment."

• Marilyn Manson's attorney says a videographer who accuses Manson of spitting and blowing his nose on her during a concert in New Hampshire effectively consented to being exposed to bodily fluids. Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault stemming from the encounter at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford on Aug. 19, 2019. According to police, Manson approached Susan Fountain in the venue's stage pit area, put his face close to her camera and spit at her. He also is accused of blowing his nose on her arm and hands. In court documents made public last week, attorney Kent Barker argues that the type of filming Fountain was doing commonly exposes one to "incidental contact" with bodily fluids. "The defendant's performances for the past twenty years are well known to include shocking and evocative antics similar to those that occurred here," Barker wrote. "The alleged victim consented to exposing herself to potential contact with sweat, saliva and phlegm in close quarters." He also said Manson plans to argue that any contact related to spitting or sneezing was unintentional. Manson has pleaded innocent to the charges, which each could result in a jail sentence of less than a year and a $2,000 fine if he's convicted.