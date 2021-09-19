Notable Arkansans

He was born in 1935 in Iowa City, Iowa, but grew up 30 miles away in Mechanicsville — a town with around 800 inhabitants — where his father owned a men's clothing store. In his youth, he developed a passion for sports and entered the University of Iowa on a baseball scholarship.

He enrolled in a communications class and became fascinated with media, specifically sports media. While still in school, he got a job with KOKX radio in Keokuk. After graduation, he was hired by WMT-TV and radio in Cedar Rapids to work in the sports department. Eventually, he became the announcer for the radio broadcasts for University of Iowa football games. Because of the broadcasts' popularity and his unique, enthusiastic style, he was soon referred to as "The Voice of the Iowa Hawkeyes."

In 1967, he moved to Nashville, Tenn., becoming the sports director for both WSM-TV and WSM Radio. As part of the package he became "The Voice of the Vanderbilt Commodores" on WSM radio, announcing play-by-play for football and basketball.

In 1978, in a joint agreement between the University of Arkansas and KATV, Channel 7, in Little Rock, he was made an offer to become the sports director for the television station and "The Voice of the Razorbacks" for radio football broadcasts and telecasts of basketball games produced by the Razorback Sports Network, as well as to serve as host for seasonal television coaches' shows. This was an offer he could not refuse. He spent the last 28 years of his life in those dual positions, exciting Razorback fans everywhere with his blend of personality, enthusiasm and knowledge of the game, no matter what sport he announced.

Fans, when meeting him in person for the first time, were surprised at how modest and kind he was. No matter how busy, he would always take the time to listen and give the impression that he valued the meeting. His friend and KATV colleague, Melinda Mayo, once quoted him as saying, "Don't make a habit of swearing off the air. You'll be much more likely to do it on the air. If you must, then 'Jiminy Christmas' works fine in most situations."

In 2006 he told friends he planned to retire and that the forthcoming season would be his last. On July 31, after spending a long, hot day participating in a Northwest Arkansas charity golf tournament, he was returning home alone, late at night. Just outside of Russellville on Interstate 40, his car left the eastbound lane, crossed the median and ran head-on into a car driven by Billie Jo "B.J." Burton of Dover; both were killed instantly. Because the autopsy revealed no other cause, it is assumed he fell asleep at the wheel after a tiring day. He is buried in Riverwood Memorial Gardens in Maumelle.

Since his death, he has received many honors and several awards have been named in his memory. He was recently named by Chris Yow of Bleacher Report in the "SEC Football: Top 10 Radio Play-by-Play Announcers of All Time." An award in his name is given each year to an Arkansas high school football player who exhibits perseverance, determination, courage and resolve in the face of adversity. One of the highest honors bestowed by the Little Rock Touchdown Club is given in his name to the Razorback player who has exhibited perseverance, determination, courage and resolve in the face of difficult circumstances while also continuing to uphold the highest of standards as a player, teammate and student. He has been inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame and the Media Hall of Honor at War Memorial Stadium.

Who was this legendary sportscaster, regarded by many people as the kindest person they ever met?

