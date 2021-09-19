FOOTBALL

Browns defender fined

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was fined $12,128 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct after he shoved Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis during a skirmish in last week's season opener. Harrison was ejected early in Cleveland's 33-29 loss for his aggressive action toward Lewis, who had rushed over to help Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire after he was tackled along Kansas City's sideline. Lewis first pushed Harrison, who retaliated with a hard, one-handed shot to the coach's neck area, tilting his headset. Lewis was not fined for the incident. On Friday, Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski said teams received a memo from the league about sideline conduct. Earlier in the week, Browns center and NFLPA President JC Tretter said he felt Lewis should face some discipline. He suggested the league might consider a rule change.

Saints without 8 assistants

The New Orleans Saints will have a total of eight coaches unable to attend today's road game against the Panthers because of positive covid-19 tests. While offensive line coach Brendan Nugent has cleared covid-19 protocols and is now set to coach, assistant head coach and defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen, and defensive assistant Brian Young,will not be able to attend the game, the club announced on Saturday. The club said Nielsen's and Young's game day roles will be divided among the rest of the defensive staff. Six other assistant coaches already had been ruled out: receivers coach Curtis Johnson, tight ends coach Dan Roushar, running backs coach Joel Thomas, offensive analyst Jim Chaney, offensive assistant Declan Doyle and special teams assistant Phil Galiano.

Raiders' backup QB on IR

The Las Vegas Raiders placed backup quarterback Marcus Mariota on injured reserve Saturday after he hurt his quadriceps on his only snap in the season opener. Mariota came on for one play in the first quarter for the Raiders in Monday night's 33-27 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens. He ran for 31 yards but reinjured his quadriceps and didn't return despite the Raiders having planned a package of plays for him. Mariota has struggled to stay healthy since signing with the Raiders last season to back up Derek Carr after getting paid more than $12.6 million in 2020-21. He spent the first five games on injured reserve last season and was inactive for the next six. He provided a spark when he replaced an injured Carr in a Week 15 loss to the Chargers, throwing for 226 yards and a TD and rushing for 88 yards and a score.

BASEBALL

Wright, La Russa suspended

Chicago White Sox reliever Mike Wright Jr. received a three-game suspension and a fine for intentionally throwing at Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, Major League Baseball announced Saturday. Manager Tony La Russa received an automatic one-game suspension -- which he served Saturday -- and a fine. Wright hit Ohtani with a pitch with two outs and nobody on in the ninth inning of Thursday's 9-3 loss at Guaranteed Rate Field. Two of Wright's four pitches to Ohtani were inside, the final one hitting him in the leg. The umpires gathered for a discussion and tossed Wright. La Russa talked with the umpires and also was ejected.

Rays outfielder on covid list

The AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays placed center fielder Kevin Kiermaier on the covid-19 related IL due to general illness symptoms and purchased the contract of right-hander Joey Krehbiel from Triple-A Durham before Saturday's game against Detroit. Kiermaier was pinch-hit for during the sixth inning of Friday night's 7-4, 10-inning win over the Tigers. Less than an hour before the start of Saturday's game Tampa Bay shortstop Taylor Walls was scratched from the starting lineup due to what the team called "general illness." No other details were immediately available. Kiermaier is hitting .247 with 4 home runs and 33 RBI in 110 games.

GOLF

Two share lead at Napa

Jim Knous shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday for a share of the lead with Maverick McNealy after three rounds in the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif. Knous had eight birdies, five on the front nine, then held on after a bogey on No. 12 to match McNealy at 14 under. McNealy, the second-round leader, had four bogeys on the front none, then closed with three consecutive birdies for a 70. Max Homa (65) was two strokes back with Scott Stallings (67), Mito Pereira (70), Troy Merritt (69) and Beau Hossler (70). Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 68 on Saturday and is at 9-under for the tournament.

Choi opens 2-shot lead

K.J. Choi shot a 4-under 66 in windy conditions Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions' Stanford International. Tied for the first-round lead with Darren Clarke after a 63, Choi had five birdies and bogey to reach 11 under at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D. The 51-year-old South Korean player won eight times on the PGA Tour. Paul Stankowski (63), Alex Cejka (64) and Rod Pampling (67) were second, and Steve Flesch (65) and Mario Tiziani (67) were another stroke back. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) shot a 71 and stands at 1-under 139. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is also at 1-under 139 after a 73 on Saturday. Glen Day (Little Rock) is at 1-over after a 71 on Saturday.

Broberg sets course record

Kristoffer Broberg of Sweden smashed the course record he set a day earlier with an 11-under 61 on Saturday to open an eight-shot lead after three rounds of the Dutch Open. The 772nd-ranked Broberg opened with four birdies and an eagle in his first six holes in benign conditions at the Bernardus club in Cromvoirt and had six more birdies in a bogey-free back nine. The 35-year-old Swede moved to 23 under overall. He set the course record for the first time Friday with a 64. The tournament marks a return to form for Broberg after recent years blighted by injuries. He played only 11 events between 2018 and 2020 due to a combination of hip and knee injuries. Broberg needed an eagle three on the final hole for a round of 59, but he hit his drive well left and made a par five. Broberg's only European Tour win was six years ago at the BMW Masters in China, when he beat Patrick Reed in a playoff. Denmark's Marcus Helligkilde (68) remained in second place on 15 under.

Portland Classic rained out

Play Saturday in the LPGA Tour's Cambia Portland Classic was called off because of wet conditions and forecast rain at Oregon Golf Club. The hilly course was soaked with more than 1.5 inches of rain overnight. The LPGA Tour said tournament officials will monitor the rainfall and assess the course in anticipation of beginning the third round today at 9:15 a.m. (CDT). Prior to beginning play today, the tour said it will determine whether the event will be played over 54 or 72 holes. Playing Monday in order to complete 54 or 72 holes also is an option. Second-ranked Jin Young Ko shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to take the second-round lead at 8-under 136. Gemma Dryburgh was a stroke back.