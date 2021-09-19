Official to gain alumni honor

A University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff vice chancellor is among three recipients of the annual Distinguished Alumni Awards at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. The A-State Alumni Association announced the selection Thursday.

The 2021 honorees are George R. Cotton Sr. of Pine Bluff and Rickey L. Miles and Dennis Zolper of Jonesboro. Awards will be presented during the university's homecoming in November, according to a news release.

Cotton is vice chancellor for institutional advancement at UAPB. He also served as senior vice president of development for the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit.

While pursuing his bachelor's degree in art, Cotton was a leader in the Student Government Association and was elected president of the Black Student Association. After graduation in 1980, he later completed a master's in political science at ASU, according to the release.

Cotton's career as a professional fundraiser has spanned more than 30 years, during which he has raised more than $600 million while working in advancement at five universities, including Florida A&M, Wake Forest, George Mason and Southern Illinois.

Among his many service activities, Cotton has been a member of the A-State Alumni Association board and president of the Strong-Turner Chapter of the Alumni Association. His commitment as an ASU student and his long, successful career led to his previous selection by the Strong-Turner Chapter to receive its Outstanding Alumnus Award. He also was inducted into ASU's Legacy Society, which recognizes major donors to the university.

Cotton and his wife, Deloris, have two adult children, George Cotton Jr. and Malcolm Cotton, according to the release.

A halftime ceremony recognizing the honorees is scheduled for the Red Wolves' homecoming game with Appalachian State on Nov. 6.

Fellow recipient Miles is a longtime businessman. He spent the past 23 years as owner and general contractor for RPM Development LLC, a residential and commercial construction firm. A 1978 graduate with a bachelor's degree in marketing, Miles served on the Alumni Association board for 26 years, including a term as president. He and his wife, Paula, have an adult son, Dr. Michael Miles, according to the release.

Zolper has spent 46 years in the private practice of law and served as attorney for the city of Jonesboro. Zolper earned his bachelor's degree in economics in 1969, then went on to complete master's and law degrees at the University of Memphis. He is the father of Andrea Zolper Johnson.