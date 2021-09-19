Oil and gas report

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission last week issued three drilling permits:

DRILLING PERMITS

COLUMBIA -- Four R. Operating Co. for Franks 1 in the Dorcheat Macedonia field, to TVD: 5,300 ft., MD: 5.300 ft., SHL: 1,600 ft. FWL & 900 ft. FNL. 18-18S-21W.

UNION -- Sinclair Operating Co., in Cypress Creek field , to TVD: 6,000 ft., MD: 6,000 ft. SHL 1,600 ft. FSL &380 ft. FWL. 9-17S-13W.

Quanico Oil & Gas, Inc., in the Strong field, to TVD 6,350 ft., MD 6,350 ft. SHL 2,355 ft. FNL & 280 ft. FEL. 23-18S-12W.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.