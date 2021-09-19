100 years ago

Sept. 19, 1921

• Tom Slaughter, who yesterday added another gory chapter to his already long list of crimes, is considered the most dangerous man in the Arkansas penitentiary. Crafty and resourceful, he has no regard for human life, and while he is quick to give up when the odds appear to be against him, he has proven that he will go to any length to attain his end when advantage is with him. Slaughter was convicted with Fulton Green of the murder of Deputy Sheriff Row Brown of Hot Springs a year ago. He and Green escaped, but were caught at Independence, Kan., returned to Hot Springs, and sentenced to life imprisonment. When arrested, Slaughter was wanted in Pennsylvania for murder and in Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kentucky for bank robbery or other crimes. Just prior to the Hot Springs killing, Slaughter had escaped from the Texas penitentiary after striking a fellow convict over the head with a shovel and dangerously wounding him. He has made promises of reformation and declared that he intended to be a model prisoner, only to give evidence in a short time that his declarations were insincere.

50 years ago

Sept. 19, 1971

• FORREST CITY -- A shootout at Madison (St. Francis county) about midnight Friday left five persons wounded, including the town's former city marshal, who is white, and the present city marshal, Herbert Fleming, who is black. Prosecutor Gene Raff of Helena said Saturday that details were vague and incomplete. He said the sheriff's office and the Criminal Investigation Division of the State Police were investigating. Injured were former City Marshal Malcolm (Jiggs) Gorman, 45; his wife, and their daughter, Coretta, 15; A.J. Ragan, a white deputy of Flemings, and Fleming, who was hospitalized here. Capt. Dwight Galloway of the State Police said Madison Mayor Willard Whittaker had imposed a curfew from 8 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. today. Galloway ... said the incident occured outside the Gorman's residence and they said statements about the shooting were conflicting and confusing. Galloway said no one admitted firing a shot. Galloway said shooting broke out after Fleming and Ragan went to the Gorman residence to arrest Gorman on a traffic violation charge -- reckless driving.

25 years ago

Sept. 19, 1996

• A prisoner's attempted escape from a Pulaski County courtroom this week has left two courthouse employees nursing broken or dislocated bones. Monday evening, a Little Rock man who had just received a 60-year prison sentence made a break for it, leading several courthouse employees on a chase through the building before he was apprehended near the courthouse rose garden. Stacy Johnison, 21, of 3024 Alameda St. was in Pulaski County Circuit Judge David Bogard's second-floor courtroom on four separate cases when the episode occurred about 5:15 p.m. -- 15 minutes after private security workers go home. After his sentencing, the uncuffed, unshackled Johnison leapt over a 3-foot-high railing near the jury box and ran.

10 years ago

Sept. 19, 2011

• Looking to hire more than 50 additional officers, police officials have gathered 60 applications for the department's next training academy and will spend the next few months looking for more before cadet classes commence sometime in April, according to Police Chief Stuart Thomas. "With a group that large, I'd be surprised if we got a dozen recruits out of it," Thomas said. "That's why we'll be recruiting pretty aggressively during the last few months [of the year] to get an adequate group of candidates." Among the wide range of budget earmarks for public works, economic development and public safety, the city will set aside an estimated $5.6 million by 2015 to retain 27 police positions currently funded by grants and hire 52 new officers.