Patents awarded to Arkansans

Sept. 14, 2021

Patent 11,116,258 B2. Toeless Garment. Issued to William Cowell of Clarksville. Assigned to HBI Branded Apparel Enterprises LLC of Winston-Salem, N.C.

Patent 11,116,746 B2. Use of Rice Bran Oil Distillate Extract for Prevention and Mitigation of the Effects of Radiation. Issued to Cesar M. Compadre, Philip Breen, Nukhet Aykin-Burns and Martin Hauer-Jensen, all of Little Rock. Assigned to Tocol Pharmaceuticals LLC of Little Rock.

Patent 11,117,117 B2. Doped Carbonaceous Materials for Photocatalytic Removal of Pollutants Under Visible Light, Making Methods and Applications of Same. Issued to Anindya Ghosh and Bijay P. Chhetri, both of Little Rock. Assigned to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas.

Patent 11,117,740 B2. Externally Controlled Aerator Control Module and Blast Aerator Equipped Therewith. Issued to Rodney D. Treat of Benton. Assigned to Global Mfg. Inc. of Little Rock.

Patent 11,117,815 B2. Antimicrobial Capture System with Carbon Container. Issued to Justin Massey and Tim Yeaman, both of North Little Rock. Assigned to Safe Foods Corp. of North Little Rock.

Patent 11,118,392 B2. Swinging Door Operator. Issued to William McNabb and Jeffrey McNabb, both of El Dorado. Assigned to Vengeance Creek LLC of El Dorado.

Patent 11,119,099 B2. Nanocomposites and Methods of Making Same. Issued to Alexandru S. Biris, Andrew G. Kumpuris and Zeid Nima, all of Little Rock. Assigned to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas.

Patent 11,120,265 B2. Systems and Methods for Verifying Machine-Readable Label Associated with Merchandise. Issued to Carlos Bacelis and Cody J. Doughty, both of Rogers, and Andrew Funderburg of Bentonville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,120,318 B2. Dual-Sided Product Placement and Information Strips. Issued to Ronald Roger Burch Jr. of Lonoke, Christopher David Frensley of North Little Rock, and Paul Douglas Brooking of Glendale, Mo. Assigned to Electronic Imaging Services Inc. of Little Rock.

Patent 11,120,415 B2. System and Method for a Distributed Data Management System. Issued to Douglas Jahe Ryner and David Martin Nelms, both of Rogers. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,120,451 B2. System and Method for Mobile Express Return of Products. Issued to David Martin Nelms and Bradley J. Kieffer, both of Rogers, Casey Huliberger of Bentonville, and Brandon Flores of Mountain View, Calif. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,121,267 B2. Antireflective Coating for Glass Applications and Method of Forming Same. Issued to Min Zou and Robert A. Fleming, both of Fayetteville, and Corey Thompson of Springdale. Assigned to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas.

Patent 11,121,857 B2. Systems, Devices, and Methods for In-Field Authenticating of Autonomous Robots. Issued to John Jeremiah O'Brien of Farmington. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,121,914 B2. Monitoring and Self-Healing of Deployed Environments. Issued to Joshua Ledbetter of Bentonville; Michael Samuhasilp of Centerton; Nathan Anderson of Fayetteville; Maria Cecilia Bustos of Rogers, and Jeremy Wayne Bowman of Ewa Beach, Hawaii. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent D930,780 S. Gated Three Flange Tent Stake. Issued to David B. Pieper of Fayetteville.

Patent D930,831 S. Microbial Barrier Tubing Clamp. Issued to Jim Benton of Springdale, Bill Conner of Fayetteville, and George Raymond Williams of Opelousas, La.