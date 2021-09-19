Pet of the Week

West is a young pup just looking for a place to settle down and rest his paws. When he is not relaxing, he prides himself on being the shelter jokester. He likes to be wrangled and loved on, and will tip his hat to just about anyone.

Canine Close-Up

Dove is a free-spirited, young girl who loves to have fun. She is full of energy, and her peace comes in the form of love and extra human attention. The promise of joy with her is just an adoption away.

Reuben is a hearty fellow who loves to show everyone his tricks. He can sit and stay, but sometimes he gets so excited he forgets all of his manners. He is looking for a human companion to have dinner with every night.

Featured Felines

Mix is a classy guy looking for a forever home to share with his brother, Match. His father died, and it has been tough. Mix and his brother are both front declawed and would love to live out their golden years with you.

Match is a classy guy like his brother, Mix, and they have been through a lot since losing their father. They are looking for a forever home and human companion to spend the rest of their golden years with.

West and friends can be adopted through Cabot Animal Support Services. More information is available at (501) 843-2021 and www.cabotanimalsupportservices.com.