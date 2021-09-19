Ralston plays shamble to benefit UALR golf

University of Arkansas at Little Rock Athletics Hall of Famer Steve Ralston was the honoree at the Aug. 23 Little Rock Golf Shamble at Pleasant Valley Country Club.

A former Trojan golfer, Ralston was a two-time NAIA All-American in 1973 and 1974, earning honorable mention honors in 1972. He was a three-year letterman at North Little Rock High School and was inducted into the UALR Athletics Hall of Fame in 1994.

Ralston has been the head PGA professional at Burns Park Golf Course since 1978. He has won more than 50 PGA tournaments and ProAm events and was named the Arkansas Chapter PGA Player of the Year six times.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/919golfer/]

A shamble is when all golfers tee off and the person with the best, or most preferred shot, is played by all golfers.

Money raised at the shamble goes directly to UALR golf teams for scholarships, travel, equipment and tournament expenses.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal