Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded August 23-27:

Wilark, LLC to Chamber Interests, LLC; CS Investments; A-3 Investments, LC; Sealy Industrial Parkway, LLC L2, South Loop Industrial Park, $34,750,000.

Northwood Creek, LLC to Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC Ls1-77, White Oak Crossing, $3,465,000.

Woodridge Crossing Apartments, LLC to 9700 Baseline Road, LLC 9700 W. Baseline Road, Little Rock. Ls91-92, Winston Section D; Pt SW SE 34-1N-13W, $2,825,000.

Gateway Creek, LLC to Gateway Woods, LLC Pt SW SW & Pt NW SW 4-1S-13W, $1,630,000.

Han & Son, Inc. to Rose One Food, LLC 3100 W. Roosevelt Road, Little Rock. L1, McDonald’s $1,600,000.

Ran Hospitality, Inc. to Shantikrupa, LLC Pt SE SE 34-1S-13W, $1,439,000.

Henry K. Jordan, Jr.; Barbara D. Jordan; Jordan Joint Revocable Trust to Thomas Michael Lee, Jr.; Sunshine Lee 87 Sologne Circle, Little Rock. L42 B92, Chenal Valley, $870,000.

Matthew Embry Hardee; Julie Pennington Hardee; The Matthew And Julie Hardee Joint Revocable Trust to Matthew David West; Ashley Fuller West; The Matthew And Ashley West Revocable Trust, L4 B102, Chenal Valley, $792,500.

Darin K. Wilbourn; Debra K. Waterford to Rahim Juma; Samira Juma, 13400 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock. L5 B1, Walton Heights, $712,500.

Steven R. Nokes; Carol D. Nokes; Nokes Joint Revocable Trust to Joshua D. Gillispie; Elizabeth Gillispie, 6608 Westover Drive, Little Rock. L86, Westover Hills, $675,000.

Samuel Eric Edwards; Dania Rudolph Edwards to Roger Landes; Shelley Landes, 16 Mirabel Court, Little Rock. L18 B105, Chenal Valley, $645,000.

Martin Gunaca; Terri Dee Haugen Gunaca to John E. Gray; Twyla Gray, L34 B83, Chenal Valley, $625,000.

Thomas Joe Small; Elizabeth Small; Thomas And Elizabeth Small Living Trust to Ryan Moore; Angela Moore, 4701 Hillcrest Ave., Little Rock., Ls1-2 B62, Pulaski Heights, $600,000.

3303 S. 31st St. LLC to J. A. Flooring And More, Inc., 8409 Interstate 30, Little Rock, Lot E-R, Southwest City Commercial Replat [a.k.a Lot E & Pt Lot B-R-4], $520,000.

George A Hopkins; Mariam Hopkins to Matthew Snyder; Emile Snyder, 78 Robinwood Drive, Little Rock. L107, Robinwood, $490,000.

William C. Stephens; Tanya Stephens to Jon P. Bednar, 410 Miramar Blvd., Little Rock. L11 B110, Chenal Valley, $485,000.

Joshua D. Gillispie to Campbell Hogan Properties, LLC 213 S. Ridge Road, Little Rock, L352, Kingwood Place, $485,000.

Kevin McManus; Stephanie McManus to Larry Foshee; Maria Foshee, 6 Essay Drive, Little Rock. L18 B30, Chenal Valley $460,000.

Gregory D. Steinbeck; Carolyn Steinbeck to Chris Mehlin 23 Saint Thomas Court, Little Rock. L503, St Charles, $389,900.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Angela Rae Lawrence; Glenda Jo Ashley Rachal, 51 Fletcher Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L22 B1, Fletcher Valley, $388,900.

Stephen Eugene Sperry; Jennifer Newsum Sperry to Vision Strategies, LLC L17, Scenic Heights, $380,000.

Show Me Solution Properties, LLC to Rock Estates, LLC Lots A & B, Keller $375,000.

Ashley Porterfield; William Porter-field to Ernie Gilmore; Mary Gilmore, 6113 Red Bud Lane, Little Rock, Pt NE 25-1N-14W, $375,000.

Arlie W. Thomas to Terry K. Weatherford; Tonia S. Weatherford; Terry And Tonia Weatherford Family Revocable Trust 5827 Pridmore Road, Jacksonville. Pt SE NW 5-3N-10W, $375,000.

Frederick H. Sund, Jr; Olaya C. Sund to Leslie Michelle Harrell 194 Ridgeview Trail, Maumelle, L19 B1, Ridgeview Trails Phase I, $360,000.

Michael D. Bailey; Kimberly K. Bailey to Jonathan Foster; Gerri Foster 2 Stable Run Court, Little Rock. L5, Carriage Creek Phase II, $360,00.

BLCK Enterprises, LLC to Shobanbabu Bommagani; Anusha Bommagani, 117 La Marche Place, Little Rock. L8R, Lamarche Place Villas $351,500.

Michael V. Zimmer; Robin W. Zimmer to Brandon J. Scucchi; Stephanie E. Scucchi, 22606 Roland Cutoff Road, Roland. L1, Roland West.

Ashelyn P. Abney; Peter J. Abney to Katherine Eldridge, L58 B13, Over-brook, $345,000.

John Eckart; Tanja Eckart; Tonja Eckart to Anna Jensen; Mitchell Jensen, 50 Bascom Drive, Little Rock, L37 B9, Chenal Valley $345,000.

Melissa Rather Brown to Robert Berardi; Taylor Mulhern, 1 River Ridge Road, Little Rock. L1, River Ridge Manor $340,000.

Rodney Turchi; Tonu Turchi to David Runser; Hallie Kercher, 10 Saint Thomas Court, Little Rock. L484, St. Charles, $340,000.

Riverwalk Homes, LLC to Tosin Michael James; Titilayo Adunni James 721 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock. L13 B7, Wildwood Place, $335,000.

Brandon A. Stewart; Michelle D. Stewart to Tim E. Blair 215 N. Claremont Ave., Sherwood, L9 B1, Queensbrook, $330,000.

Sara Bridget Chastain Irrevocable Trust to Bilal Acikgoz; Sevcan Avikgov, 2909 Mossy Creek Drive, Little Rock, L10 B8, Woodlands Edge, $328,000.

Sherry L. Clawitter; Irvin G. Clawitter And Sherry L. Clawitter Joint Living Trust to Joyti Lal; Tarsem Lal, 12023 Rainwood Road, Little Rock. Ls1-2, Walls Replat- Tilfrey, $325,000.

Charles Robert Gorman; Kimberly Gorman to Lynn Courtney Pledger L96, Brodie Creek Community, $316,500.

Wil-Ski Properties, LLC to Michale Main; Ashli Main 5414 Sunset Trail, North Little Rock. L35, Paradise Mountain, $315,000.

Mitzi Cole; Steven Cole to Jackson Brothlem Properties, LLC 401 N. Elm St, Little Rock. L20 B2, Riffel & Rhoton Ridgeland, $315,000.

Jorge Roberto Velazquez to Shawn M Dostie; Navidad K .Dostie 9138 Cliffside Drive, Sherwood. L7 B11, Creekside, $310,000.

Carissa Holsted; Carissa Janzen Godwin to 1319 Garland Ave, LLC, L35 B127, Park Hill NLR, $300,000.

Summit Valley Holdings, LLC; Summit Valley Holdings, Inc. to Keith Daniels; Julie Daniels, L14, Chiliwood; Ls78-9 B17, Cherry And Cox; L5 B2, HF Buhler’s 10th; L72, Broadmoor, $297,500.

Deborah Williams; Rickey Williams(dec’d) to Kierra Jenkins, 8616 Johnson Drive, Sherwood, L13 B14, Stonehill Phase VI, $295,000.

Jonathan Caleb Cross; Heather Ann Lorenzen Cross to Kristen Burrell 9308 Meadow Gardens Circle, Sherwood. L49, Millers Glen, $294,000.

Deere Construction, LLC to Rodney H Pruitt; Lisa K Pruitt 820 Oak Forest Circle, Sherwood. L13, Millers Glen Phase 5, $290,000.

Kelvin M. Nicholson; Angela D. Nicholson to Thomas Frank Baldwin; Marcia Lorene Baldwin; Thomas And Marcia Baldwin Trust 2524 Whitewood Drive, Sherwood. L60 4b, Creekside, $286,600.

John Zachary Dennis; Anna Louise Dennis; John Zachary Dennis And Anna Louise Dennis Family Trust to Marc Langley; Stacy Langley, 203 Goshen Ave, North Little Rock.

Katherin L. Kerr; Katherine L. Bixler; Dalton James Kerr to Jessica M. Beel; W. Zachary Smith 20 Lorna Drive, Little Rock, L66, Leawood Heights 1st, $285,000.

Marshall Equity Investments, LLC to Pauline Anderson; Jessie E. Anderson, 7916 Kanis Pines Drive, Little Rock, L44R< Kanis Village Phase I Replat, $284,500.

Harold Albert Lemaire; Maybelle Lemaire to Matthew A. Rapier; Trisha L. Rapier, L69 B3, Windsor Valley, $280,000.

Geoffrey E. Annis; Alexandra M. Annis to Tanner Horne, 9425 Wild Mountain Drive, Sherwood, L139, Miller’s Crossing Phase 3, $280,000.

Bradley S. Bradshaw; Sarah Hines Bradshaw to Angela Shirley, 4 Bridgeport Court, Little Rock, L5, Fawnwood, $279,900.

Christy Hutchins; The Christy Hutchins Living Trust to Floyd Rainey, 2817 Amber Cove, Sherwood, L25 B11, Stonehill Phase IV, $277,700.

Sakred, LLC; Sakred Properties, LLC to 3 B And L, LLC L60, Beverly Hills Section B, $272,900.

Pleasant Properties, LLC to Rachel Helen Brainerd 1706 Shumate Drive, Little Rock, L66, Marlowe Manor Phase I, $260,000.

Scott Foster; Sandra Foster to Nancy Kerrence Emily Michael, 515 Garden Valley Loop, Little Rock, L4 B2, The Gardens At Valley Falls, $260,000.

Jonathan P. Piechocki to VBKH, LLC L342, Meadowcliff; L4 B5, HF Buhler’s 10th; L2, Woodhaven; L39, Belmont Section D, $256,800.

Sarah J. Schmidt to Moya Jackson Benjamin; Curtis L.Jackson 126 Congressional Drive, Little Rock, L63, Kenwood Estates Phase 1B, $255,000.

Cantrell I, LLC to Anh Tuyet Thi Vo; Liem Hoang Lam, Ls15-16 B14, Bellevue, $255,000.

Benjamin R. Burkett; Rachelann C. Sullivan; Rachelann C. Burkett to Tobechukwu Nwanze, 2001 Ingleside Drive, Sherwood. L30, Miller’s Valley Phase 2, $254,600.

Rona M. Bellinger to Christopher Joe Shaw; Ashley Evans 12002 Pleasant Tree Drive, Little Rock, L9, Pleasantree 3rd, $252,100.

Judith Rutherford; Reginald Rutherford(dec’d) to Kimberly Kay Hull, Unit 1103, Clinton And Sherman HPR, $250,000.

Justin Gregory Woods to Antonio L. Parker; Tameka F. Parker, 10213 Pomegranate Ave., North Little Rock. L9 B2, North Valley Phase II, $250,000.

Jonathan W. Grover; Jessican N. Grover to Kristine Ann Gacke, 129 Limoges Court, Maumelle, L665R, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $250,000.

Dolly Family Limited Partnership to Craig A. Woods, 7221 Stonehenge Drive, Jacksonville, L20B, Wandering Ridge, $245,000.

Shaughn Michael Bader to Joseph Crappell, III; Taylor M. Crappell, 5101 Rope Trail, Jacksonville, L32, Jason Terrace Phase 10, $244,000.

Deborah Marie Stair; Deborah Marie Stair-Chambers to Stacy Marie Tierney, 13610 Beckenham Drive, Little Rock. L45, Hillsborough Phase I, $240,000.

William F. Jones, Jr; Kimberly A. Jones to Shelby Lewis; Meghan Lewis, 3 Trent Jones Cove, Sherwood, L2, Fairway Park, $239,900.

Jerome Wilson, Jr; Donnalie N. Wilson; Donnalie N. Nelson to Raven Symone Dolls; Terry Lydon Dolls, Jr., 1912 Airborn Drive, Jacksonville, L221, Base Meadows Phase 3, $236,000.

Chelsay Kay Hollon; Angela Renee Telle to Landen Crancer, 2108 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock, L234, Sturbridge Phase IV, $235,000.

Robert W. Wistrand to William Don Perrymore L3 B8, Hollenberg, $233,070.

Cory Nicholson; Miranda Nicholson; Wendell Nicholson to Butch RL Meister, 6017 Dorsey Road, Jacksonville, Pt NW SW 15-4N-11W, $231,000.

Joseph John; Sufna John to People Trust Community Loan Fund L211, Marlowe Manor Phase II, $230,000.

Jennifer McDannold; Christian McDannold to Jaimi Allen; Rodney Painter, 7000 Briarwood Drive, Little Rock. L6, Briarwood, $230,000.

Traci A. Allen; Traci A. Fisher to City Of Little Rock, AR Pt NE NE 28-1N-11W, $225,000.

Michale Main; Ashli Main to Julie R. Woods, 7110 Forest Dale Drive, North Little Rock, L13, Forest Dale, $225,000.

3 B And L, LLC to John A. Hemingway; Pamela Hemingway, 10 Colleen Court, Little Rock, L72, Marlowe Manor Phase I, $225,000.

Patti’s Places, LLC to Bria Tucker, 809 Silver Hill Road, North Little Rock, L8 B5, Green Hills, $223,000.

Jess Pavlansky; Audra Laine Pavlansky to Kevin Hernandez; John Michael Hernandez, 2320 Crestwood Road, North Little Rock, L25 B28, Lakewood, $223,000.

Matthew Thomas Bingham to Yan Chen, 12093 Southridge Drive, Little Rock, L21 B5, Walton Heights, $222,500.

John Steve Robinson; Mayer Family Revocable Trust to John Mark Nicholas; Deborah Jenkins Nicholas, Pt NW SW 13-3N-12W; Pt SW SW 13-3N-12W, $221,500.

Jacob S. Clanton; Jessica T. Clan-ton to Jonette Toole Davis, 33 Nancy Lopez Court, Maumelle, L12, Country Club Villas, $220,000.

Clark Woods; Carla Woods; The Clark Woods And Carla Woods Trust to Brad Earle Richardson; Gay Richardson, 117 Rosetta St, Little Rock, L19 B3, CS Stifft, $215,900.

Geoffrey Blake Connick; Anne Elizabeth Fleischer to Katherine S. Street, 3700 Cantrell Road, Condo 402, Little Rock. Unit 402, Riviera HPR $215,000.

Justin S. James to Christopher Lee Warden; Jennifer Carol Warden, 8010 Nora Lane, Sherwood, L2, Hidden Lake Estates, $212,000.

William S. Brazle, Jr; Tiffany L. Brazle to Joseph C. Paul 13302 Teton Drive, Little Rock, L4, Point W. Fifth, $209,000.

Megan E. Hall; Megan E. Robinson to Kaleigh M. Roberts; Victoria Fender, 5031 Lakeview Road, North Little Rock, L75 B200, Park Hill NLR, $205,500.

Garrison Chase Gravett; Melainie Jackson to Michael Jones, 3206 N. Fern Cove, Sherwood, L80 B1, Woodruff Creek, $205,000.

Kim D. Lowman; Mark A. Lowman to Pamela D. Caldwell, Unit 77, Berkshire Park HPR, $205,000.

Nanalou M. Snow; Kenneth Mitchell Snow(dec’d) to Joseph Z. Rotton; Hannah K. Rotton, 3 Highwood Drive, Little Rock, L225, Leawood Heights 3rd, $204,000.

Connor Rebusmen; Sarah Rebus-men to Robert Lee Hutton; Makailey D. Hutton, 112 Antler Way Drive, Sherwood, L63, Turtle Creek Phase II, $200,000.

Ronald Reed; Kathleen Reed to Terroy Deshun Cooper; Angela Patrice Cooper, 110 Wedgeside Court, Little Rock, L47, Wedgewood Creek Phase I, $198,000.

Ervin Kulbeth; Ervin Kulbeth And Elizabeth Kulbeth Revocable Trust Agreement to Saied Zehtaban; Cheryl Zehtaban, 6409 Longwood Road, Cammack Village L28, Cammack Woods, $197,500..

Chris Maris Custom Homes & Remodeling, LLC to Charles Anderson Wilbers, 2010 Biscayne Drive, Little Rock, L115, Sheraton Park, $196,500.

Timothy R McGrath; Cori T Mc-Grath to Sowards Contracting Services, Inc. L36H, Valley Falls Estates Phase II, $195,000.

Peter Kaapnou to Cherie L. Brown, 159 Deauville Drive, Maumelle, L212, The Country Clun Of Arkansas, $195,000.

Daniel S. Earls; Shannon W. Earls to Aurelio Tuzon 14311 Ridgewood Drive, Little Rock, L13 B4, Sandpiper West $191,000.

Katherine Eldridge to Carolyn Lea Price; Carolyn Lea Price Revocable Trust, 105 Round Leaf Court, Sherwood. L603, Silver Creek Phase VI, $190,000.

Kacy L. Burge to Maxwell Good; Brooke Natasha Good, 6615 Waverly Drive, Little Rock, Ls7-8 & 17-18 B2, Hollywood, $190,000.

Albert B. Menzies; Rebecca L. Menzies; Rebecca Leigh Simpson-Menzies to Lee Smothers; Makaleigh Smothers 117 Raywood Drive, Sherwood. L9 B1, Autumnbrook Annex, $190,000.

Linda D. Fielding to Blake Ellis England, 1611 Wagon Wheel Drive, Little Rock. L142, Point West 3rd Phase I, $188,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Robert Scott Halcomb, 112 Shady Oak Drive, Sherwood, L7 B5, Sherwood North, $185,000.

John Crawford; John Crawford Revocable Trust to Yervand Gevorgyan; Anna Gevorgyan, L209, Marlowe Manor Phase II, $185,000.

James Carlisle; Jimmy Carlisle; Brenda Carlisle to Jose Valle; Ana J Ramirez L4 B10, L18 B6 & L15 B4, Richland, $185,000.

Jaosn Robert Boullie; Jaclyn Amanda Boullie to Jessie Pierce 9 Green Oaks Cove, Maumelle, L121, Garden Oaks, $181,000.

Lang M. Kirshberger; Norma Pfeiffer Kirshberger to Matthew Lamb., Pt S/2 NE SW 5-1N-13W, $180,000.

Karen Lynne Wilson to Michael Cyncent Matlock, 11024 Peters Road, Cabot, Pt SE 19-4N-10W, $180,000.

Megan Nicole Reid to Owen C. Pearce, Jr.; Mary Jane Pearce, 7413 Toltec Drive, North Little Rock, L5 B62, Indian Hills, $180,000.

Marsha Brown; Barry Brown to Gail Frazier; Alphonso C. Crater, L6 B12, Fulton, $180,000.

Christopher Lee Warden; Jennifer C. Warden to Collins Labraskitt Moore, 408 Stratford Court, Jacksonville. L492, Stonewall Phase VI, $178,000.

Brenda Beggs; Brenda Beggs Revocable Living Trust to Castle Investments, LLC Pt NE NW 11-1S-13W, $175,000.

Joni A. Yarnell; Mike Yarnell to David Wade Streeter; Tracy Lynn Street-er, 1704 Magnolia Ave, Little Rock. L59, Riverside, $175,000.

Daniel C. Taylor; Elizabeth J. Taylor to Jose Ramirez Chavez; Maria Hilda Mondragon Ramirez, 8 Natchez Lane, Alexander, L16, Southern Hills, $173,000.

Elaine W. Pitts; Gary L. Pitts(dec’d) to REI Nation, LLC L186, Otter Creek Community Phase II-B, $171,500.

Donna Bowers; Kim Brewer to Taylor Oxley, 6705 Sandpiper Drive, Little Rock. L128, Cardinal Heights Section C, $170,000.

Marc Langley; Stacy Langley to Rondelle L. Rivera, 6600 Rustic Lane, North Little Rock, L6 B9, Green Hills, $170,000.

Carrie J. Manning to Matthew Lee Middleton, 7204 Commanche Drive, North Little Rock. L6 B32, Indian Hills, $167,500.

Raymond E Coker; Sara Beth Coke to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 120 Kodiak Lane, Jacksonville, L33, Northlake Phase I, $165,000.

Brian Ray Huston to Martavious Strozier; Gabrielle Coco, 202 Amber Oaks Drive, Sherwood. L15, Amber Oaks, $165,000.

Daniel N. Chaves to Tolber Investments, LLC, 3209 Ludwig St., Little Rock, L9 B172, John Barrow, $160,000.

Barbara A. Carr Green; Louis Green to Fields Holdings, LLC L15 B10, Parkway Place, $160,000.

Ashley Martin to REI Nation, LLC L12 B3, Breckenridge 1st, $159,900.

Natalie George; Thomas George to Susan K. Moseley, 5100 N. Cedar St, North Little Rock. L7 B5, Pike View $159,500.

Stephen Michael Lawrence to Shaneka M. Jackson, 15 Britts Lane, Little Rock. L161, Greenwood Acres Phase I, $159,000.

Sonya Wright; Sonya Evans to Jennifer Lynn McKinney; Ian McKinney 4, Cherry Shade Court, Little Rock, L25 B11, Cherry Creek, $158,000.

Michael A. Landes to Davidson A. Higgins; Laura Allison Higgins, 31 Meadowbrook Lane, Little Rock, L31, West Markham Heights, $150,000.