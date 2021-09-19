Stars on their feet

Ted Mullenix and Susie Morgan danced their way to mirrored-ball trophies Sept. 9 during Dancing With Our Stars benefiting the Arkansas Chapter of the Children's Tumor Foundation.

The event took place at the Robinson Center's William Grant Still Grand Ballroom in Little Rock as a way to raise money for research and treatment of neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form in the brain, spinal cord, nerves and underneath the skin.

Mullenix earned the title of champion by dancing and singing to a montage of Elvis Presley hits with his instructor Allison Stodola Wilson. Morgan's grace on the dance floor with instructor Edgar Hall nabbed her the Best Performance award. They danced to Dean Martin's "Ain't That a Kick in the Head."

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/919dance/]

The four other dancing duos were Donnie Van Patter with instructor Jessica Wilson; Julie Gorman with instructor Brian Earles; Helaine Williams with instructor Stephen K. Stone; and Dr. DJ Dailey with instructor Maddy Arancibia.

Alisha Curtis and Daniel Robinson were on-site masters of ceremony while Melissa Thoma was a virtual master of ceremony. Judging the competition were Rick Fleetwood, Anne Preston and Pete Tanguay.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal

Editor's note: Helaine Williams is Sunday Style editor, columnist and frequent contributor to High Profile at the Democrat-Gazette