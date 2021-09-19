VOLLEYBALL

ASU beats UAPB in Memphis

Arkansas State University got a career-high 11 kills from Elizabeth Phillips in a 3-1 (25-23, 25-20, 25-27, 25-16) victory over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Saturday at the Tiger Brawl in Memphis.

Phillips added 8 digs, 3 service aces and 2 blocks for the Red Wolves. Tatum Ticknor earned tournament MVP honors after posting 11 assists and 15 digs against the Golden Lions. Josie Stanford and Kendahl Davenport joined Ticknor on the all-tournament team.

Brianna Hollingshed had 10 kills and a team-high 5 blocks for ASU, while Macy Putt had 10 kills and 9 digs. Lauren Musante had 25 assists to go with a season-high 26 digs and Kassidy Reeves added 15 assists and 11 digs.

Destiny Thomas led the Golden Lions with 10 kills, while Nikole Akamine added 23 assists and Nyah Ellis had a team-high 26 digs. Zykia Jones had 13 digs for UAPB and Zyonn Smith added 10.

UCA falls to SEMO

The University of Central Arkansas dropped its final match of the Redhawks Invitational in Cape Girardeau, Mo., on Saturday, losing to host Southeast Missouri State 25-13, 25-12, 25-18.

Lexi Miller led the Sugar Bears with 10 kills on a .292 hitting percentage. Anna Williams posted 29 assists, 4 digs and 3 kills on a .400 hitting percentage.

SAU completes Union Invite

Southern Arkansas University finished 2-1 at the Union (Tenn.) Invite in Jackson, Tenn., after being swept by Carson Newman in three sets (25-23, 25-18, 25-16), but rebounding to beat Union in five sets (19-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13, 15-11) on Saturday.

Abby Bermudez, Landry Rogers and Victoria White had six kills each to lead the Muleriders in the loss to Carson-Newman. Bermudez added a service ace and White had a team-high three blocks. Morgan Schuster had a match-high 25 assists for SAU and Bailey Kirk had a match-high 12 digs.

Rogers and White had 20 kills each in the victory over Union (Tenn.), while Schuster had a match-high 52 assists and 4 service aces to go along with 11 digs. Samantha Still had a match-high 20 digs and White added 13.

CROSS COUNTRY

ASU starts strong in Memphis

Arkansas State University weathered a rain delay at the Rhodes Invitational in Memphis on Saturday as the women's team won the event and the men's team finished in second place.

Pauline Meyer won the women's 5K race in a time of 17 minutes, 46.7 seconds. Elizabeth Martin finished third with a time of 18:08.5 and Sophia Oury was fifth after finishing in 18:21.7. The ASU women finished with 24 points, followed by Memphis (45 points) and Tennessee-Martin (83 points).

Lexington Hilton was ASU's top men's finisher. He finished the 8K race in second place with a time of 24:52.2. Coleman Wilson finished fourth with a time of 25:06.7. The ASU men finished with 50 points, just behind Memphis (32 points) and ahead of Tennessee-Martin (68 points).

