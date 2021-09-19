Texarkana School Board looks to fix center's roofing woes

TEXARKANA -- The Texarkana School Board heard a presentation from Lewis Architects Engineers on Thursday evening about possible roofing improvement projects at the June Little Center, the district's maintenance complex and the vocational building at Arkansas High School.

During the presentation, Steve Lewis said the materials and insulation for the projects would not be delivered until May or June of 2022 if ordered today. Due to pricing and delivery complications, the bid process for these materials has not begun yet.

Barry Murdock, director of supportive services, said the district does not yet have pricing estimates on what the roof renovations would cost, but he said material costs for the projects keep going up.

The roofs are said to be in bad shape at these locations.

It remains to be seen how these potential projects would be paid for. Superintendent Dr. Becky said the only building that could possibly qualify for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds would be the vocational/body shop building at the high school.

The Interlocal and Texas Arkansas Purchasing Systems were also mentioned as potential funding options.