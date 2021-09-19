UAFS Chancellor talks getting college credentials to Arkansans

FORT SMITH -- The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith is working toward the goal of 55% of Arkansans between ages 25 and 64 obtaining a post-secondary credential by 2030, Chancellor Terisa Riley told the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Breakfast on Sept. 10.

The goal comes from the Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board, according to Riley.

Alisha Lewis, associate director of communications for the Arkansas Division of Higher Education, said via email Thursday the Higher Education Coordinating Board established the 55% figure to measure progress toward the current goal of 43% attainment.

The higher attainment level will attract industries to the state that offer highly skilled, higher wage jobs, Lewis said.

"This creates a vibrant economy and a higher quality of life for citizens," she said.

Riley cited a five-year estimate from 2015 to 2019 taken from the Association of Arkansas Development Organizations website that said about about 50% in that age range had some college education, but no degree, or had an associate's, bachelor's, graduate or professional degree or certification.

Riley said about 10,000 more people in the area older than 25 would need to earn a certificate or some higher form of degree in order for the area to reach the 55% attainment goal, based on that estimate.

About 100,000 people total would have to do the same in order for the state to reach that goal.

Riley provided details on the strategies the university is using to reach the goal, including increasing the number of Arkansans who obtain high-demand degrees, set by the state, annually while simultaneously increasing credentials in the region to align with workforce demand.

"We want to target particularly those types of programs and degrees and certificates that are relevant to our region, that are in-demand with our employers," Riley said. "That's critical for us. We also need to offer what is in-demand for our students. These things have to match."

Riley stressed the importance of improving the university's affordability, a factor she called "the biggest barrier to education for students and families," especially in the River Valley.

The university is striving to increase participation and attainment among "underserved groups" by 5% each year as well, she said.

"Underserved groups for us means groups of people -- perhaps of low socioeconomic status, individuals of color, individuals who are in rural areas -- who may not have had the same opportunities as their peers in urban areas to seek out higher education," Riley said.

The school is using a variety of programs to follow through with its strategies to reach the 55% attainment goal, according to Riley.

She noted the Western Arkansas Technical Center, which provides high school students in 22 school districts throughout western Arkansas an opportunity to earn post-secondary credentials through a variety of programs. These include programs in automotive technology, advanced manufacturing, health sciences, robotics and unmanned aerial systems.

"Our Western Arkansas Technical Center is a place where high school students can try new things," Riley said. "They can learn about industries in our area. They can take classes that actually help to prepare them for a world of work post-high school graduation. They can earn certificates, technical certificates and associate's degrees."

Rachel Putman, associate director for strategic communications, said 258 students were enrolled in the center's programs during the fall 2020 semester while 198 were enrolled during spring 2021. The center awarded 67 certificates of proficiency and 19 technical certificates, along with 36 certified nursing assistant certifications and about three licensed practical nurse certifications that academic year.

The center has an enrollment this semester of 451 students, according to Putman.

Riley also noted the Peak Innovation Center, a collaboration among the university, the Fort Smith School District and others, including local industry. She anticipates the new center, to be at 5900 Painter Lane, will allow them to educate "hundreds and hundreds and hundreds" of students every year with community partners.

The center is meant to provide career and technology education for high school students across the same school districts served by the Western Arkansas Technical Center, as well as district-specific visual arts programming, a prior news release from the School District says.

Zena Featherston Marshall, executive director of communication and community partnerships for the School District, said programming for the Peak Innovation Center began at the start of the current semester Aug. 16 at the university. Construction for the center itself was planned to be finished by that point, but now is slated to be completed by Jan. 4.

Christina Williams, the school district's coordinator of public information, said 262 students are enrolled at the center. This includes 160 students in health sciences, 69 in advanced manufacturing and 33 in information technology.

Among other programs Riley mentioned were the university's adult degree completion program and Future Fit, which provides free skills development and training to those who are unemployed or underemployed.

Riley said university awards more than 1,000 associate's, bachelor's and master's degrees, as well as certificates, every year. More than half are bachelor's degrees.