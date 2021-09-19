Watson Chapel puts 2 in Hall

An athlete who became known for his volunteerism in the community and a college football assistant coach were inducted into Watson Chapel High School's Sports Hall of Fame on Friday night before kickoff of the Wildcats' game against Camden Fairview.

The late Joshua Handley Jr., known to his friends as "Showtime," participated in football and baseball as well as the Special Olympics before graduating in 1998.

He volunteered at Wildcats football games as part of the chain gang and assisted during basketball games wherever needed. According to his biography, Handley was one of the most dependable volunteers who served with passion and pride.

"Joshua Jr. would not let his family rest until they took him to either the Watson Chapel football field, basketball gym or church and would not let them be late getting him there," according to the bio.

Handley is said to have visited several businesses in western Pine Bluff daily.

Keith Scott, a 2000 Watson Chapel graduate, was a Hooten's Arkansas Football Super Sophomore and named one of the top 50 juniors in the state. The running back was a two-time all-conference performer and was a senior during the 1999 season.

Scott was a three-year starter and defensive team captain while making the Dean's list at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in 2003. He graduated with a degree in parks and community recreation and earned a master's degree in education administration from Prairie View A&M University.

A college coach since 2005, Scott started as a graduate assistant at Prairie View and served full-time in a number of roles, most of them on defense, at Mississippi Valley State University, University of Arkansas at Monticello, University of Central Arkansas, Eastern Illinois University and now Tennessee's Austin Peay State University as defensive backs coach. Scott was a part of the 2019 Austin Peay team that won the Ohio Valley Conference championship and made the NCAA Division I quarterfinals.