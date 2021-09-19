North-Owen

Marian Ashley Owen and Jacob Ryan North were united in marriage Saturday at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church in Little Rock. The Rev. Jay Clark officiated.

The bride is the daughter of April and Thomas C. Owen III of Little Rock. Her grandparents are Myrna Hopkins of North Little Rock, the late Phillip Hopkins, Thomas C. Owen II of Little Rock and the late Lucy Owen.

The groom is the son of Holli and Chris North of Little Rock. His grandparents are Julia and Carroll Hawkins of Bryant and Carmen and John North of Little Rock.

Attending the bride were Savannah Smartt, Cecilia Fisher, Annie Thomas and Livvie Falcon. Attending the groom were Zachary North, Jacob Harper, Westin Holloway and Brendon Norris.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism. She is an appraisal coordinator for Bank of England.

The groom graduated from Arkansas Tech University with a focus in construction management. He is a project manager for Brad Suen Construction.

After a wedding trip to Manuel Antonio Park in Quepos, Costa Rica, the couple will reside in Little Rock.

Wood-Whitbeck

Elisabeth Whitbeck and Louis Wood exchanged marriage vows Saturday at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Little Rock.

The bride is the daughter of Elisabeth Rowland and Frank Whitbeck, both of Little Rock.

The groom is the son of Phyllis Wood of Fort Worth and the late James Clifford Wood.

The couple will reside in Washington, D.C.