White Hall races to victory with 27-point first quarter

WHITE HALL -- Taking just 17 minutes of possession time, White Hall rushed for 273 of its 283 total yards and posted a 42-0 shutout win over Drew Central on Friday night.

The Bulldogs (3-1) scored 27 points in the first quarter and kept the Pirates (0-3) off the scoreboard. Drew Central rushed for 86 yards and threw for 38 yards despite maintaining possession for the other 31 minutes.

Steven Weston and Durran Cain each scored back-to-back touchdowns in the first quarter. Weston scored on his only two runs of the night, going for 57 and 37 yards, and Cain rushed into the end zone from 10 and 9 yards out. Cain had 32 yards on four attempts.

Tekaylin Walker returned a punt 49 yards to pad White Hall's lead to 35-0 with 10:57 left before halftime.

Jayden Smith's 3-yard touchdown run capped the scoring in the third quarter. Smith finished with 75 yards on 10 carries.

Seven different Bulldogs toted the ball, and each finished with double-digit rushing yards.

Robert Ramirez led White Hall's defense with 5.5 tackles, including 3 for losses. Benjamin Redix intercepted a pass for the Bulldogs.

White Hall will host Jacksonville this coming Friday.