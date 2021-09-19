Young, stacked U.S. team faces familiar Ryder Cup battle

The Americans would seem to have a lot in their favor at the Ryder Cup.

They are on home soil at Whistling Straits along the Wisconsin shores of Lake Michigan. A full house is expected, along with louder than usual cheering for the Stars & Stripes because of covid-19 travel restrictions for European-based fans.

As for the players? Younger than ever, to be sure, but no less stacked. The Americans have eight of the top 10 in the world ranking -- Europe only has Jon Rahm at No. 1 -- on a team that has won twice as many majors.

This is nothing new, of course. With one exception, the Americans always bring a better collection of players to the Ryder Cup.

They just rarely leave with the precious gold trophy.

"We have the best players this year," said Paul Azinger, the lead analyst for NBC Sports who still uses pronouns as if it were 2008 when he was the U.S. captain. "And obviously, they (Europe) roll in with the most confidence and maybe the best team."

The trick is getting the American players to realize that. At the last Ryder Cup in France three years ago, the U.S. was just as loaded, with nine major champions on the 12-man squad who had combined to win 10 of the last 16 majors.

They got smoked again.

"I feel like on paper, from head to toe, the world ranking, I would say we're a stronger team," U.S. captain Steve Stricker said. "But I don't think our guys feel we're better. They know deep down how hard it is to beat them."

All that matters on paper are the results. Europe has won nine of the last 12 times in the Ryder Cup. And while the U.S. still holds a 26-14-2 advantage dating to the start in 1927, that's not the real measure. Continental Europeans did not join the fray until 1979, and since then they are 11-8-1.

Europe, with Padraig Harrington now at the helm of the juggernaut, tries to extend its dominance at the 43rd Ryder Cup, which was postponed one year because of the pandemic.

Three relentless days of matches Sept. 24-26 will be held at Whistling Straits, the cliffside course with 1,000 or so bunkers that has hosted the PGA Championship three times in the last 17 years. American players, it should be noted, have been runner-up in all three.

Why do the Europeans keep winning the Ryder Cup?

They relish the role as underdogs. They seem to play with a chip on their shoulders, perhaps because the Americans don't -- and probably should -- have one on theirs.

"That's our advantage, I guess, in a way, right?" Ian Poulter said in a SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio interview. "That we have delivered when perhaps we shouldn't have delivered. And this is the magical question that gets asked all the time. That's what has the American press scratching their head. That's what has the American team scratching their heads at times. On paper -- on paper -- the U.S. team should have delivered.

"It's for us to enjoy and for the American team to figure out," he said. "There is a level of magic sauce which we've been able to create over the years."

Europe is bringing winning experience to Wisconsin.

Lee Westwood ties a European record by playing in his 11th Ryder Cup at age 48. He joins Sergio Garcia, already with the highest points total in history, on a short list of those who have played in Ryder Cups over parts of four decades. Garcia has contributed 25 1/2 points, the same amount as this entire U.S. team combined.

Whatever experience the Americans bring are mostly bad memories. Their lone victory in the last decade was at Hazeltine in 2016 against a European team that had six rookies. Only one of them, Matt Fitzpatrick, made it back on another team.

The six rookies are the most for the Americans since 2008 when they won at Valhalla.

Those include Collin Morikawa, who was an amateur when the last Ryder Cup was played and since then has won two majors, a World Golf Championship and led the U.S. standings in his first year of eligibility. It includes FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay and Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele, who were a formidable team at the Presidents Cup in Australia two years ago.

"I think it's a good time for a younger influx of players," Schauffele said, "and really excited to run with these guys."

And while the veterans include Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth -- the only Americans to have played at least three Ryder Cups -- they also include Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, who have made their dislike for each other abundantly clear over the last few months.

That's never been a problem for Europe, which has not been immune to personality conflicts over the years. It just never shows inside the ropes, in uniform, with a 17-inch trophy at stake.

"You have your favorites, guys who get along with, some you get along with a little worse," Garcia said. "I can't speak for the Americans -- I don't know what happens there -- but it feels like when we get in the team room, everyone takes their armor off and puts it aside. You can feel that. Everyone is happy to put their arm around everyone else and try to help. It's just the way it is."

Ryder Cup facts and figures

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. -- Facts and figures for the Ryder Cup:

EVENT 43rd Ryder Cup matches.

WHEN Friday-Sunday

COURSE Built in 1998 by the late Pete Dye, Whistling Straits emulates a cliffside links course with two miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, bluffs, sand dunes and natural fescue lining the fairways. It has hosted the PGA Championship three times, most recently in 2015.

FORMAT Four matches of fourballs (better ball) and foursomes (alternate shot) on Friday and Saturday, 12 singles matches on Sunday.

POINTS Europe needs 14 points to retain the cup. The United States needs 14½ points to win the cup.

ALL-TIME SERIES United States leads 26-14-2

LAST TIME Europe won on home soil for the sixth straight time, losing only the opening session. The result was 17½-10½, and the difference was the captain's picks. Europe's four picks combined to go 9-4-1. The U.S. picks were 2-10-0 as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau combined to go 0-9-0.

CAPTAINS Padraig Harrington (Europe), Steve Stricker (United States).

EUROPEAN ROSTER Paul Casey, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter, Jon Rahm, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger.

U.S. ROSTER Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas.

TALE OF THE TAPE Team Europe has an average world ranking of 30. Team USA's average ranking is 9.

KEY STATISTIC The 12 players for Europe have combined to play in 168 matches compared with 49 matches for the American players.

NOTEWORTHY The Americans have the most Ryder Cup rookies (6) since 2008 and its youngest team ever with an average age of 29.

QUOTEWORTHY "If we don't win the Ryder Cup, it's not a good Ryder Cup for me." -- Sergio Garcia, who has won more points than anyone in Ryder Cup history.

TELEVISION Golf Channel, Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, 7-8 a.m.; NBC, Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (all times Central)

