5 people killed in accidents on state roadways

A Sulphur Rock man died early Sunday morning in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Sulphur Rock, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Richard Jordan Ottaway, 35, was driving a 2020 Polaris Ranger westbound on North Vaughn Street at around 1:17 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle during a left-hand turn, causing it to skid in loose gravel and roll, ejecting Ottaway, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report. The Independence County sheriff's office investigated.

Three people died in traffic crashes in the state on Friday, according to state police reports.

Jonathan Head, 28, of Malvern, died in a one-vehicle crash in the 10000 block of Old Military Road in Malvern, according to a report.

Head was driving a 1997 Honda eastbound at around 5:31 a.m. when the vehicle left the road twice before hitting a tree and ejecting the driver, the report said.

Conditions at the time were cloudy and dry, according to the report. The Saline County sheriff's office investigated.

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer rig at around 3:50 p.m. Friday in Fountain Hill.

Sharrie Williams, 31, of Crossett and Drackus Charleston, 29, of Hamburg were in a 2010 Toyota travelling westbound on Arkansas 8 when the vehicle, which Williams was driving, went into the eastbound lane and was struck on its right side by a 2018 Kenworth, the report said

Williams and Charleston were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were rainy and wet, the report said.

A 25-year-old Magnolia man died Thursday from injuries he received Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Magnolia, according to a state police report.

Mitchell Flow was riding a 2006 Honda motorcycle eastbound on East Columbia Street at around 12:45 p.m. when a 1988 Grumman LLV truck turned in front of him on to East Columbia from Maple Street, the report said. The motorcycle struck the truck, and Flow was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.,

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report said.