5-star Nick Smith sets date for college decision

ESPN 5-star shooting guard Nick Smith Jr. announced on Twitter on Monday his plans to reveal a college decision in Little Rock on Sept. 29.

Smith, 6-5, 185 pounds, of North Little Rock, made an official visit to Arkansas on Sept. 10-12 and other visits to Kansas, Auburn and Alabama in June.

ESPN also ranks Smith the No. 4 shooting guard and No. 6 overall prospect in the nation for the 2022 class. He said in the tweet his finalists are Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn and Arkansas-Pine-Bluff.

He plans to announce his decision at the same location – Arkansas Fitness and Athletics on Cantrell – that former Razorback and current Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody did when he pledged to Arkansas on Nov. 9, 2019.