Active covid cases in Arkansas drop to lowest level since July 26

The number of new covid-19 cases dipped from 739 on Sunday to 396 on Monday, the lowest point seen since early July when daily case counts dropped to the mid 200s.

Likewise, active cases in the state dropped to 15,004, a number not seen since July 26 when 14,627 active cases were reported.

"Our active covid cases in Arkansas are at the lowest level since the end of July," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a social media post. "The seven-day rolling average of percent positivity is now below 10%, the goal I have pushed. Our vaccinations are not as high as we need, so let’s not delay."

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 37, to 7,482.

Covid-19 hospitalizations rose by 12 to 1,027, while those requiring ventilators remained the same at 289.

Since the pandemic began in spring 2020, there have been a cumulative total of 485,452 cases.

The number of patients in ICU fell by five to 440. There were 70 ICU beds available in the state late Monday afternoon, an increase of 20 from Sunday when 50 ICU beds were open.

