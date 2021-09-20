Actor-producer Jessica Chastain brings new film to Little Rock's 'Filmland in the Park'

Academy Award-nominated actor Jessica Chastain is bringing her film “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” to the Arkansas Cinema Society’s “Filmland in the Park” Oct. 2 on the lawn, 1200 McMath Ave., in Little Rock’s MacArthur Park.

The film, directed by Michael Showalter with a screenplay by Abe Sylvia, recently received its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Chastain is also one of the producers.

Chastain will take the stage with Cinema Society co-founder and director Jeff Nichols after the screening for a discussion of her performance and career as actor and producer.

“I’ve known Jessica since we worked together on our film 'Take Shelter,’” Nichols said. “It was exciting to be on that set and watch the immense talent she’d bring every day, and it’s been equally exciting to watch how her career has evolved and exploded over the last decade. I truly consider her one of the best actors working today.”

The outdoor festival, Sept. 30-Oct. 3, will also including screenings of “A Hero,” winner of the Cannes Film Festival Grand Prix, and “Becoming Cousteau,” a documentary from Academy Award-winning producer Evan Hayes and Peabody Award-winning director Liz Garbus.

The full lineup (gates open each night at 6 p.m.; screenings start at 7:15):

• Sept. 30: “Becoming Cousteau,” followed by virtual question-and-answer session with Hayes

• Oct. 1: 2021 Filmland: Arkansas Short Audience Award Winner Screening

• Oct. 2: Filmmaking Lab for Teen Girls Short Screening, and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” followed by a live question-and-answer session with Chastain

• Oct. 3: 2021 Filmland: Arkansas Short Audience Award Winner and “A Hero,” followed by virtual question-and-answer session with director Asghar Farhadi.

Ticket information is available at www.arkansascinemasociety.org. Members of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts can receive 10% off tickets.