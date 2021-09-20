Bella Vista Garden Club awards Altons' yard

BELLA VISTA -- Jack and Janet Alton's yard at 50 Eriboll Lane in Bella Vista was selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club Yard of the Month for September.

Janet was raised in North Little Rock and has lived in Arkansas most of her life except for 18 years in Angel Fire, N.M. The couple has lived at their current address for about 1½ years.

Jack is a retired Air Force pilot, and Janet managed several nonprofit groups and trade shows throughout her career before retiring. In Angel Fire, they were avid hikers, skiers and snowshoe adventurers.

Janet said she wants to get involved in Bella Vista, especially in gardening.

They have transformed the yard since moving in. Janet said she does all the work -- designer, installer, waterer and weeder. Many of her plants were gifts from neighbors.

They both take great pride in their yard and have a lovely front approach, they said.

The Bella Vista Garden Club promotes and rewards exemplary yard care in Bella Vista and recognizes neighbors who demonstrate above-average efforts in maintaining their properties. All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible. Nominations are for the front and side yards jointly. One yard is chosen each month by members of the club, who select the yard that best exemplifies uniqueness, beauty and curb appeal.

To nominate a yard, email portillo.jb@gmail.com or call JB at 479-268-8325. Please provide the address and the homeowners' names if known. All nominations will be in the running for future recognition.

Photo submitted A border of beauty creates a haven at 50 Eriboll Lane and a reason for the Yard of the Month selection.

Photo submitted Gracing the entryway to Jack and Janets home at 50 Eriboll Lane.