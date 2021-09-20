Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Sept. 7

Braum's Ice Cream Store

907 Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Handwashing sink, in ice cream area, is full with utensils. Cottage cheese at 50 degrees, milk at 46 degrees, in small refrigerator in ice cream area. There are flies in the food preparation area and food services area.

Noncritical violations: Soda nozzles are not clean, they have food debris. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

E-Z Mart

4026 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No soap in the restroom. No paper towels at the kitchen handwashing sink. No handwashing signage in the restroom. Eggs uncovered in the freezer. Black debris inside the ice machine and buildup of old creamer on the half and half dispenser machine. Box of cups stored on the floor. Box of soda product was leaking onto the floor possibly due to a failed soda pump.

Lee School

400 Quandt Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The hot water sanitation was measuring at 143 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Taco Bell

1147 Colorado St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Beef steak at 48 degrees in the walk-in cooler. The walk-in cooler thermometer was at 45 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 8-31-2021.

Sept. 8

Eureka Pizza

2615 E. Mission Blvd., Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Manager is not a food manager certified through an accredited program. Establishment does not have procedures for responding to bodily incidents.

La Huerta Bar & Grill

4901 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Walk-in cooler: salsa roja, rice, chicken guisado, charos at 43 degrees, ambient temperature at 39 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

NWMC-Willow Creek Women's Hospital

4301 Greathouse Springs Road, Johnson

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No consumer advisory on the celebration menu. No retail food permit posted.

Red Kite Coffee Company

1852 N. Crossover Road, Suite 2, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Person in charge does not have a verifiable employee health policy available.

Noncritical violations: Manager lacks food manager certification through an accredited program.

Spring Street Grill

103 Spring St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Stone Mill Bread & Cafe

4105 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Sept. 9

Beau's Bayou Smokehouse

243 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Cannibal and Craft

216 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One bar handwashing sink lacks employee handwashing notice posted. Two ice storage bins for bar drinks have cooling tubes located inside the bins. Retail food permit expired 4/30/20.

Domino's

2368 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Pizza sauce is at room temperature, 72 degrees, at time of the inspection manager does not have information/documentation about shelf life at room temperature.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained. Current permit is not posted in public view.

G's Meaty Buns

11072 Arkansas 16 South, Elkins

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food safety certification has not been attained.

Holy Burger Truck

372 W. Dickson St., Suite 2, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Door and service windows are open.

La Michoacana Ice Cream Shop

2223 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Packaged raw beef is stored above cilantro and cabbage, prep table. Cooked beef is at 92 degrees (on table). Prepared food more than 24 hours, in refrigerator (curtido, rice, beans) do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Test strips not available. Retail food permit is not posted. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Mercadito Salvadoreno

509 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Packaged bakery products for customer self-service do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: None

Taco Bell

331 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired on 12-30-2020.

Whiskey 101

2127 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink in food preparation lacks employee handwashing notice posted. Ice bins for bar drinks have cooling tubes located inside the ice bins (previous issue), and cans of beverages are stored in drink ice bins. Manager lacks food safety certification through an accredited program.

Sept. 10

El Chuko Tex Mex

980 N. Daisy Lane and 3570 Martin Lane, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Corn at 131 degrees and queso at 110 degrees and should be temping at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: Refrigerator thermometer was removed from the refrigerator. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer.

Erica's Restaurant

243 W. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Frozen chicken sitting on a shelf. No test strips.

Jimmy's Pizza & Catering

813 W. Maple St., Springdale

Critical violations: Toilet room lacks a trash can with a lid.

Noncritical violations: Interior of ice machine lacks cleaning. Ceiling tile located over oven lacks cleaning.

Mariscos Playa Azul

1301 E. Robinson Ave., Suite B7, Springdale

Critical violations: Oysters are received frozen (half shell), they defrost and serve. Raw eggs are stored above ready-to-eat foods in container with rice. Concentration of chemical sanitizer/chlorine in dish washing machine is 0 ppm. Bucket of chlorine is empty. Several prepared foods/ready-to-eat foods, in walk-in cooler, do not have a date marked.

Noncritical violations: Frozen beef is thawing at room temperature. Container with vegetables is cooled in ice used for drinks, bar area. Current retail food permit is not posted. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Tesoro Beach Family Restaurant and Bar

701-B S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Packaged bakery products for customer self-service do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink in bar area shall be clearly identified as sink used to wash hands. Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 7 -- Holcomb Elementary, 2900 N. Salem Road, Fayetteville; Kirsty's Place West Child Care, 6363 Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Sept. 8 -- From Caterpillars to Butterflies, 4910 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville; Holt Middle School, 2365 N. Rupple Road, Fayetteville; McDonald's, 1870 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville; Springdale Early Learning Academy, 2920 American St., Springdale; Walgreens, 2750 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville; White Oak Station, 1940 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Sept. 9 -- Abuelo's Market, 274 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale; Boba Cafe & More, 107 N. Old Missouri Road, Springdale; Bugsy's, 524-526 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Elkins Elementary School, 380 N. Center St., Elkins; Elkins High School, 345 N. Center St., Elkins; Elkins Middle School, 349 N. Center St., Elkins; Elkins Primary School, 476 N. Center St., Elkins; Elkins Senior Activity Center, 149 W. First Ave., Elkins; Farmington High School, 12329 Arkansas 170 North, Farmington