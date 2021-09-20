Bond set for former Lonoke County deputy accused in death of Arkansas teen Hunter Brittain

Bond has been set for a former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy accused of felony manslaughter in the June 23 shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain.

Michael Davis, 30, appeared Monday morning at the Lonoke County sheriff's office where bond was set at $15,000.

Special Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Phillips announced Friday that Davis had been charged with felony manslaughter. Phillips, of the 5th Judicial District, was named special prosecutor for the case July 12.

The former deputy surrendered to state police agents at about noon Friday.

According to a summary of an affidavit released Friday, Davis fired one shot that struck Brittain in the neck during a 3 a.m. traffic stop near a body shop south of Cabot on Arkansas 89 South. Brittain was transported by Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services to Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock, where he died.

Sheriff John Staley fired Davis days after the shooting for breaking department policy by not turning on his body camera before encountering a member of the public. Staley said at that time there was no video of the shooting, only the aftermath.