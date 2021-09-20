Police arrest Conway teacher accused of inappropriate contact with student

A teacher at Conway High School arrested last week is accused of having inappropriate contact with a student, police said Monday.

Officers arrested 33-year-old Jesse Sublett, a construction teacher, shortly after 11 a.m. Friday on charges of criminal intent to engage children in sexually explicit conduct for use in visual or print medium and harassment, a class B felony and a class A misdemeanor, according to a news release from Conway police.

Police said the student’s mother informed them of the allegations and an investigation took place.

In a Facebook post, the Conway Public School District said an employee who was arrested “is currently suspended,” and that the district was cooperating with law enforcement during their investigation.

Sublett was booked into the Faulkner County jail, where he remained Monday with no bond listed, according to an online inmate roster.