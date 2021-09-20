ESPN to show morning game between Arkansas, Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' Oct. 2 game at Georgia will be shown by ESPN.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. It will be the Razorbacks' first game at the stadium since 2010.

Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC) is ranked No. 2 this week ahead of a game at Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs are coming off of a 40-13 win over South Carolina last week and opened the season with a 10-3 neutral-site victory over Clemson in Charlotte, N.C.

Arkansas is ranked No. 16 ahead of a neutral-site game this week against No. 7 Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, in the SEC opener for both teams. The Razorbacks (3-0) are off to their best start since 2016.

The game at Georgia will be a homecoming of sorts for Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, who was an offensive line coach for the Bulldogs from 2016-19. Pittman lost to Georgia 37-10 in his first game as the Razorbacks' coach last season in Fayetteville.

Georgia has won eight consecutive games at home, dating to Pittman's final season as an assistant there.

The Georgia game comes during a stretch in which the Razorbacks are scheduled to play four consecutive teams ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 poll, including the first three games away from home. Arkansas is scheduled to follow with a game at No. 13 Ole Miss and at home against No. 23 Auburn.