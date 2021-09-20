Sections
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after four weeks

by Rex Nelson | Today at 2:42 p.m.
Benton quarterback Stran Smith (15) rushes past Little Rock Catholic safety Sam Sanders (16) during the first quarter of the Panthers' 40-7 win on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

The longest winning streak and longest losing streak in the state ended Friday night.

Bryant’s 32-game winning streak came to an end in Longview, Texas, with a 24-21 loss to Longview, a traditional east Texas powerhouse.

Meanwhile, De Queen’s 28-game losing streak ended with a victory over Fouke.

I’m going to leave Bryant at No. 1 overall until it loses to an Arkansas team.

The No. 1 team in Class 4A, Shiloh Christian, lost. But that loss also was to an out-of-state power, this one from Sand Springs, Okla.

Let’s wait for a loss to an Arkansas team before dropping Shiloh out of the top spot in 4A.

Here are the updated rankings as conference play begins this week:

OVERALL

  1. Bryant
  2. Cabot
  3. North Little Rock
  4. Conway
  5. Lake Hamilton
  6. Little Rock Christian
  7. Bentonville
  8. Little Rock Parkview
  9. Greenwood
  10. Fort Smith Northside

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant
  2. Cabot
  3. North Little Rock
  4. Conway
  5. Bentonville

CLASS 6A

  1. Lake Hamilton
  2. Little Rock Parkview
  3. Greenwood
  4. Benton
  5. El Dorado

CLASS 5A

  1. Little Rock Christian
  2. Pulaski Academy
  3. Harrison
  4. Camden Fairview
  5. Greenbrier

CLASS 4A

  1. Shiloh Christian
  2. Joe T. Robinson
  3. Warren
  4. Ashdown
  5. Crossett

CLASS 3A

  1. Prescott
  2. McGehee
  3. Booneville
  4. Osceola
  5. Harding Academy

CLASS 2A

  1. Bigelow
  2. Des Arc
  3. Clarendon
  4. McCrory
  5. Fordyce
