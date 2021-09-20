HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after four weeks

The longest winning streak and longest losing streak in the state ended Friday night.
Bryant’s 32-game winning streak came to an end in Longview, Texas, with a 24-21 loss to Longview, a traditional east Texas powerhouse.
Meanwhile, De Queen’s 28-game losing streak ended with a victory over Fouke.
I’m going to leave Bryant at No. 1 overall until it loses to an Arkansas team.
The No. 1 team in Class 4A, Shiloh Christian, lost. But that loss also was to an out-of-state power, this one from Sand Springs, Okla.
Let’s wait for a loss to an Arkansas team before dropping Shiloh out of the top spot in 4A.
Here are the updated rankings as conference play begins this week:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Cabot
- North Little Rock
- Conway
- Lake Hamilton
- Little Rock Christian
- Bentonville
- Little Rock Parkview
- Greenwood
- Fort Smith Northside
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Cabot
- North Little Rock
- Conway
- Bentonville
CLASS 6A
- Lake Hamilton
- Little Rock Parkview
- Greenwood
- Benton
- El Dorado
CLASS 5A
- Little Rock Christian
- Pulaski Academy
- Harrison
- Camden Fairview
- Greenbrier
CLASS 4A
- Shiloh Christian
- Joe T. Robinson
- Warren
- Ashdown
- Crossett
CLASS 3A
- Prescott
- McGehee
- Booneville
- Osceola
- Harding Academy
CLASS 2A
- Bigelow
- Des Arc
- Clarendon
- McCrory
- Fordyce