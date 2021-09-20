HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson’s rankings after four weeks

The longest winning streak and longest losing streak in the state ended Friday night.

Bryant’s 32-game winning streak came to an end in Longview, Texas, with a 24-21 loss to Longview, a traditional east Texas powerhouse.

Meanwhile, De Queen’s 28-game losing streak ended with a victory over Fouke.

I’m going to leave Bryant at No. 1 overall until it loses to an Arkansas team.

The No. 1 team in Class 4A, Shiloh Christian, lost. But that loss also was to an out-of-state power, this one from Sand Springs, Okla.

Let’s wait for a loss to an Arkansas team before dropping Shiloh out of the top spot in 4A.

Here are the updated rankings as conference play begins this week:

OVERALL

Bryant Cabot North Little Rock Conway Lake Hamilton Little Rock Christian Bentonville Little Rock Parkview Greenwood Fort Smith Northside

CLASS 7A

Bryant Cabot North Little Rock Conway Bentonville

CLASS 6A

Lake Hamilton Little Rock Parkview Greenwood Benton El Dorado

CLASS 5A

Little Rock Christian Pulaski Academy Harrison Camden Fairview Greenbrier

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian Joe T. Robinson Warren Ashdown Crossett

CLASS 3A

Prescott McGehee Booneville Osceola Harding Academy

CLASS 2A