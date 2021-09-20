MASTER CLASS: Don’t just lie back and let age rob you of your freedom to move

Aging brings about many musculoskeletal changes that affect one's biomechanics, and not so that they get better and better.

Activities like lunging, squatting and reaching overhead will become more difficult over time, but proper training can have a dramatic impact on how rapidly you decline. I have a few ideas for you about ways to slow the aging process as it relates to mobility, and an exercise that's perfect for this type of routine.

The hips, knees and shoulders all play critical roles in daily living. A simple trip to the grocery store requires each of these joints to function with sufficient range of motion and a relatively pain-free response. So, taking care of these joints should be a top priority for those looking to maintain an active life after retirement.

The best way to tackle primary joint mobility is to address trouble before it begins. A high-quality exercise program should include some cardiovascular activity on most, if not all, days of the week. Strength training is recommended two or three days per week. Before and after each and every session, a solid stretching session lasting 5-10 minutes is my recommendation.

Diet also influences joint health. Nutrient rich fruits and vegetables are key components in any diet, but certain foods help to reduce joint inflammation. Fish, olive oil and aromatic root veggies (garlic, onions, ginger) contain powerful antioxidants and Omega-3 fatty acids to create excellent defense against inflammation.

As one might guess, some foods actually increase joint inflammation — which can cause a faster loss of mobility. Processed foods, fried foods and high-sugar meals have the opposite effect of the antioxidant-rich items.

It's a story as old as time (well, at least since the 1970s). Eating healthful food and exercising will help one maintain a high quality of life — a life that is rich with experiences only available to those who have good mobility. Visiting the Grand Canyon, Times Square and Pikes Peak all require significant mobility. The question is, are you ready for the challenge?

This week's exercise is perfect for a mobility training routine. The ROM Pushup helps to create better strength and mobility at the shoulder joint, which is critical for maintaining high quality upper body function. What is ROM? That's gym lingo for range of motion.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/920master/]

1 Grab a pair of dumbbells and place them on the floor shoulder width apart.

2 Get into the "up" phase of a pushup, either with your knees on the ground (easier) or balancing on your toes (harder).

3 Slowly lower your upper body toward the floor.

4 As your chest reaches the dumbbells, continue lowering even more slowly until your chest touches the floor.

5 Press back up quickly until you're back in the starting position.

6 Perform two sets of 12 repetitions.

This exercise is appropriate for all fitness levels. Performing even one or two repetitions will have an impact, as many people haven't moved their shoulders beyond a limited range of motion in years. So, move slowly and enjoy the benefits of greater shoulder mobility!

Matt Parrott is glad to hear from readers. Send him questions or share a story about your pandemic workouts at

vballtop@aol.com