Jackson, Baltimore stifle Kansas City

BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson finally beat Patrick Mahomes, using his legs to rush for 107 yards and scoring twice, including flipping into the end zone for the winning score as Baltimore defeated Kansas City 36-35 Sunday night.

Jackson was 0-3 against the Chiefs, and he needed all of his multiple skills to break through to hand Mahomes his first loss in September after 11 victories. The matchup of NFL MVPs -- Mahomes in 2018, Jackson the next year -- was a wild affair from the start.

And the Ravens needed a fumble by Clyde Edwards-Helaire as Kansas City was marching into field goal range to clinch it.

With Jackson leading the Ravens' 251 yards rushing and throwing for 239 and a score, Baltimore ensured that all four AFC North teams would have 1-1 records. Kansas City, which allowed 481 yards and gained 405, also is 1-1 in the rugged AFC West.

Jackson had his ninth career 100-yard rushing game, tied with Michael Vick for most ever by a quarterback.

The dynamic Jackson twice got into the end zone to his right with dives -- well, the last TD was more of a vault. Twice the Ravens misfired on 2-point conversions, but Jackson's 2-yard run on fourth down after Edwards-Helaire fumbled secured the victory.

"I asked (Coach John Harbaugh) if we were going for it," Jackson said, adding with a laugh, "He said, `Hell yeah.'

"I said, `Man, I got to get this first down no matter what.' "

Like a video game with no controller for defense, the teams moved up and down the field with little opposition. Most thrilling was Travis Kelce's 46-yard slalom in which he avoided nearly the entire Baltimore defensive unit, breaking three tackles before falling into the end zone, exhausted.

But it was not enough because Mahomes finally threw an interception in September which set up Jackson's first touchdown run.

"We were strong and together and we kept that focus," Jackson said, referring to the overtime loss at Las Vegas to open the season. "I know my team is going to look at me and I got to do it for my guys."

The Chiefs broke a 14-14 tie with a precise drive late in the first half, sparked by a 20-yard screen pass to backup tight end Blake Bell. Darrel Williams ran it in from the 10 with 51 seconds to go.

That was enough time for Baltimore to reach field-goal range for Justin Tucker, who nailed a 43-yarder. The problem for the Ravens: Kansas City got the second-half kickoff.

Mahomes capped a quick 74-yard drive with a short pass to Byron Pringle, who eluded two tacklers for a 40-yard score and a 28-17 lead.

And the problem for the Chiefs was their defense, which was getting shredded -- aside from Mathieu's interceptions -- had to take the field. It completely lost Marquise Brown on a 42-yard jump pass TD four plays after Pringle scored.

"Lamar's a heck of a football player," Chiefs DE Frank Clark said. "He does everything that he can. ... They took it. They came in, beat us in the rushing attack. We missed tackles."

Of course, with Mahomes chucking the ball and guys like Kelce catching it, the Chiefs barely shrug in such circumstances. And Kelce's highlight-reel touchdown restored the 11-point margin; he finished with seven catches for 109 yards.

Tavon Young intercepted Mahomes' pass to set up Baltimore near midfield and yet another quick drive was finished by Jackson's sprint right and dive for a 2-yard score. But a two-point conversion pass to Brown was negated by a penalty and the Ravens failed on the next try.

They didn't miss when they got the chance to go ahead.

"I love being around this team," Harbaugh said of his undermanned group. "I told them it would be an honor to be on the field with them. What makes me proud of these guys is that's who we are and what we do."

Mahomes was 24 for 31 for 343 yards and 3 TDs, with the interception.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, center, is pressured by Baltimore Ravens linebackers Justin Houston (50) and Odafe Oweh (99) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates with teammate Demarcus Robinson after Robinson scored a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Ravens running back Devonta Freeman, left, rushes past Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) rushes past Baltimore Ravens cornerback Tavon Young in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) rushes for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)