Mail survey next step in Bentonville adult wellness center study

BENTONVILLE -- City officials have a better understanding of what residents would want in an adult wellness center.

Officials next want to get some details, said David Wright, parks and recreation director.

Residents pitched their amenity wishes during two meetings at the Bentonville Community Center on Sept. 13.

About 50 people gave a range of ideas that included a therapy pool, a gym, a fitness center, pickleball courts, classes, a demonstration kitchen, social spaces and multiuse rooms, Wright said.

"It was about what we expected," he said. "There was nothing crazy or any major surprises. It gives us the foundation to make the most informed decision."

Public comment comprised the first part of the adult wellness center study, Wright said. Next will come a random mail survey to delve deeper into wants and to help fill out the information received so far, he said.

The survey is being finalized, and the mailers to 500 residents will go out the middle of this week, Wright said. The survey will be no more than seven questions, and it will take about three weeks to gather the information, he said.

"This just gets at another level. The wider we cast the net, the more data we will receive," Wright said.

The median age in the city is 32.6 years with about 8% of the population of more than 54,000 residents older than 65, according to the 2019 U.S. Census estimates.

Councilman Chris Sooter attended the first session. He said residents who are 50 and older need a wellness/activity center that focuses on them.

"A facility that is within our city core, that is walkable and accessible for this growing demographic would enhance the current recreation facilities in our city," he said. "Many of our residents would like to have an option that is geared toward active, aging adults, providing facilities for wellness, fitness and social interaction."

Wright anticipates a facility for those over 50 years old. There would be some sort of fee, but that is a long way from being determined, he said. A price tag for the facility and how it would be paid for haven't been determined, he said.

Another meeting will be held in about six to eight months and will serve as a "reveal" to the public of how the project would look. That is why community feedback is important, Wright said.

Wellness centers abound

Fayetteville, Springdale and Rogers have adult wellness centers.

The Rogers Adult Wellness Center provides a variety of activities and classes to assist individuals 50 and older to live healthier and more active lifestyles, according to its website.

It opened in September 2006. More than 27,000 people have joined since, said Director Lesli Ossenfort.

"In the past, we have averaged 8,000 to 9,000 members that hold a membership during a calendar year," she said.

Costs are $50 per year for Rogers residents and $60 per year for non-Rogers residents.

The facility is 55,000 square feet and features a fitness center with cardiovascular and strength training equipment, a full-size gymnasium, wellness studio, billiards room, social wellness lounge, warm water therapy pool, an activity pool, a wellness garden, an arts and crafts studio, a demonstration kitchen, a library with computer lab and multiple meeting, social, and educational rooms, according to its website.

"Through our ever-changing programming, we help individuals actively age, improve quality of life, and achieve whole person wellness," Ossenfort said.

Bentonville's City Council in June unanimously approved the study and conceptual plan to create such a center. The budgeted cost of the plan and study is $80,000, with a Walton Family Foundation grant covering half. The other half came from the city's general fund. The hired consultant is Hight Jackson Associates in Rogers.

The city also will receive a report on the budget implications. Recommendations will be included on a building design and overall costs.

Expanding the downtown activity center at 215 S.W. A St. may serve as the "perfect canvas" for the project, Wright said, because infrastructure already is in place. Adding to the building, as opposed to building a new one, would minimize construction costs, but officials will look at all site options, he said.

The foundation requires a report and completed study in the first quarter of next year as a term of the grant. A final report will be presented in the same quarter to the City Council for approval and discussion on whether to move forward, Wright said.

The city of Bentonville is pondering construction of an adult wellness center similar to the Rogers Adult Wellness Center, seen here on Wednesday Sept. 15 2021, operated by the city of Rogers. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Rogers Adult Wellness Center members exercise on Wednesday Sept. 15 2021 in the center's fitness area. The city of Bentoville is considering building an adult wellness center. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)