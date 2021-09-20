100 years ago

Sept. 20, 1921

FORT SMITH -- F. R. Games, aged 21, was severely burned at noon today while at work on a telephone pole when a wire he was holding became "crossed" with an electrical wire. The power at the power house had to be cut off before Games could be rescued. His hands, face, and arms were burned. At the hospital, it was said that he also is suffering from the effects of the shock.

50 years ago

Sept. 20, 1971

FORREST CITY -- Mayor Willared Whittaker of nearby Madison imposed a curfew again Sunday night in the predominantly Negro community of about 750. Whittaker imposed the 8 p.m. - 5 a.m. curfew Saturday after five persons, including two city marshals, were wounded in a shooting Friday night. Police said there was no report of trouble Saturday night. Capt. Dwight Galloway of the State Police said one of the five wounded, Mrs. Euline Gorman, was hospitalized at Memphis in critical condition. She suffered a shotgun wound in the chest. Deputy Prosecutor Fletcher Long said no one had been arrested in the shooting.

25 years ago

Sept. 20, 1996

• Waiters at 32 Central Arkansas restaurants will donate half of today's tips to the Ryan White Center, a case-management service organization that takes care of people with HIV and AIDS. During lunch and dinner today, waiters will wear red ribbons and place cards on their tables indicating they are taking part in the second annual "Waiting for a Cure." Organizers are asking diners patronizing participating restaurants to tip generously, knowing that 50 percent of their waiters' tips will go toward the fight against AIDS. In return, customers will receive a discount card that entitles them to up to 40 percent off on prescription drugs and other medical items at pharmacies and drug stores nationwide.

10 years ago

Sept. 20, 2011

• Officers were justified in using deadly force to end James Ray Palmer's attack on the Crawford County Courthouse, Prosecuting Attorney Marc McCune said in a letter to the heads of the two law enforcement agencies involved. Palmer was killed in a gunfight with police on the courthouse lawn last Tuesday after wounding Vickie Jones, a case coordinator for Circuit Judge Gary Cottrell. Police believe the judge was Palmer's primary target. Cottrell was not at the courthouse during Palmer's rampage, which authorities have said lasted 12 minutes. Cottrell presided over Palmer's divorce, filed in 1999 by Steffeny Palmer, and finalized in 2001. In his letter, McCune said he reviewed reports, photographs, interviews, diagrams and video regarding the shooting and determined the officers were justified in using deadly force, pursuant to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-2-610.