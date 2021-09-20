State police investigating suspected homicide in Scott County

Arkansas State Police are investigating a suspected homicide in Scott County, according to a Monday evening news release.

Alex Andrew Ingle, 56, was found dead around 2:45 a.m. inside his home at 5806 Lookout Gap Road, north of Waldron, according to the state police news release.

Scott County authorities requested state police lead an investigation into the death.

Ingle’s body and crime scene evidence will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, according to the news release. The state medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

No arrests have been made as of Monday, according to police.