SOCCER UALR draws with South Alabama

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (4-3-2, 1-0-1 Sun Belt Conference) earned a 1-1 draw with South Alabama (4-3-1, 0-1-1) on Sunday afternoon at Coleman Sports Complex in Little Rock.

Bergros Asgeirsdottir tied the match for the Trojans in the 85th minute. South Alabama’s goal came in the 72nd minute from Imane Addi. Paige Henry finished with six saves for UALR.