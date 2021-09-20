Troopers: Woman, 24, dies after car hits creek embankment in Lonoke County

A 24-year-old woman was killed Sunday after her vehicle traveled down an embankment and overturned in Lonoke County, troopers said.

Cory Kaitlyn Pichon of Austin was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu north on U.S. 67 when her car traveled down the south side of an embankment leading to a shallow creek, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

Troopers said the vehicle crossed the creek and the front of the car hit the embankment on the north side, troopers said. The vehicle rolled onto its passenger side before coming to a final stop, the report states.

Pichon died as a result of the crash, troopers said.

On Saturday, a Pocahontas woman died after she was thrown from a motorcycle the previous day, according to a separate preliminary report.

A 2008 Pontiac Solstice was driving north on U.S. Highway 67 in the center turn lane, attempting to make a left turn onto McQuay Avenue, the report states.

The Pontiac turned left, striking a southbound 2001 Honda Shadow, causing both the motorcycle’s 32-year-old driver and its passenger to be thrown from the bike, troopers said.

The driver was injured and the passenger, 34-year-old Sarah Pratt, was transported to Regional One Health Medical Center, where she later died, according to the report.

Troopers described the conditions at the time of both crashes as clear and dry.

At least 447 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.