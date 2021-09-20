Uber driver accused of showing gun during argument on campus, UA police say

The University of Arkansas Police Department in Fayetteville is investigating after an Uber driver reportedly showed a gun during an argument with two students.

The driver, who reportedly used offensive language about same-sex relationships when the two students asked for a change in destination and told them to exit the vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the department. The driver and students left the vehicle and the argument continued, the post states.

Police said the driver then reportedly displayed a firearm before getting back in the vehicle and driving away. The confrontation took place near the intersection of Razorback Road and Meadow Street, according to the post.

The department said a message about the confrontation went out to students, staff and faculty around 5 a.m. Sunday.