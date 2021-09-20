Ward officer awake, talking after being struck by a vehicle, mayor says

A Ward police officer who was struck by a vehicle while assisting troopers with a crash is alert and talking, the city’s mayor said Saturday.

Andrew VanLente, a senior patrolman, was assisting with a crash along U.S. 67/167 on Friday around 9:15 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle heading north, Ward Police Chief Steve Benton said in a news release.

VanLente was airlifted to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, the release states.

According to a statement Ward Mayor Charlie Gastineau posted Saturday on the department’s Facebook page, VanLente’s wife said the officer was awake and talking, and that he would undergo surgery.

Arkansas State Police are investigating, authorities said.